INDIANAPOLIS — Gas prices across the country continue to fall for the sixth week in a row. As of Monday, prices have fallen below $4 per gallon in nine states. The latest data shows Texas reporting the lowest gas prices at $3.85. GasBuddy data shows the national average is down 56.7 cents from June. However, prices are still more than a dollar per gallon higher than the same time in 2021.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 19 HOURS AGO