A young British tourist who died after being struck by helicopter blades in Greece may have been attempting to take a photo when alighting the aircraft, local media have reported.The 22-year-old male has been named by local police as Jack Fenton. He was caught in the horrific accident on Monday evening just before 6.30pm local time after exiting the aircraft at a private airport in Spata, along with three other tourists, including his sister, according to reports. “He was the first to disembark the Bell 407 helicopter in Athens and as he moved to the back, he was hit...

