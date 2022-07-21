ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean County, NJ

OCEAN COUNTY: SHERIFF’S OFFICE WARNS OF A NEW SCAM

Cover picture for the articleThis message brought to you by the Ocean County Sheriff’s office. Recently it has been brought...

OCEAN COUNTY: FACING FORECLOSURE — BEWARE OF SCAMS

With the NJ Department of Banking and Insurance and NJ Division of Consumer Affairs, we secured a $1.9 million judgment and ended a scheme to provide sham mortgage relief services to homeowners facing foreclosure. Financial fraud targeting struggling consumers will not be tolerated in NJ. Rate:. PreviousMARLBORO: WAREHOUSE FIRE —...
TOMS RIVER: MAN SENTENCED TO STATE PRISON FOR AGGRAVATED ASSAULT AND STALKING

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced that on July 25, 2022, Donald Rutter, 53, of Tuckerton, was sentenced by the Honorable Wendel E. Daniels, J.S.C. (retired and temporarily assigned on recall), to five years New Jersey State Prison (NJSP), as a result of his previously entered guilty plea to Aggravated Assault in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:12-1b(1), in connection with an incident that occurred during the evening hours of January 5, 2021 in Little Egg Harbor Township. This sentence will be subject to the terms of the No Early Release Act, N.J.S.A. 2C:43-7.2, meaning that Rutter will be required to serve at least 85 percent of his prison sentence before he may be considered for parole eligibility. Judge Daniels also sentenced Rutter to 18 months NJSP as a result of his guilty plea to Stalking in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:12-10b, in connection with the same incident. The sentences will run concurrently. Additionally, Judge Daniels executed a Permanent Stalking Restraining Order barring Rutter from having any contact with the victim, Thomas Jarvis, 55, of Little Egg Harbor. Rutter pled guilty to both charges before Judge Daniels on June 13, 2022.
Family Of Chinese Nationals Killed By Red Light-Running Driver In Toms River: Police

A family of three Chinese nationals were killed when the Maryland driver of the car they were in ran a red light in Ocean County, authorities said. Tina Dung, 21, was stopped for the traffic light, but then went through the red signal and collided with a Legacy Towing flatbed wrecker heading east on Lakehurst Road around 12:25 a.m. Friday, July 22, Toms River police said.
Meth, Heroin, Crack Cocaine, Handgun Found At Trenton Home As Accused Dealers Charged: Police

Meth, heroin, crack cocaine and a slew of other drugs were seized from a Trenton home as two accused dealers were slapped with charges, authorities said. Officers carrying out a search warrant at an apartment at Kingsbury Square found sellable amounts of meth, heroin, crack cocaine, ecstasy, suboxone, Oxycodone, Xanax, Adderall, and Dextroamphetamine on Thursday, July 21, Trenton Police said in a release on Monday, July 25.
LAKEWOOD: FATAL MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH UNDER INVESTIGATION

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced that on July 22, 2022, at approximately 8:20 p.m., the Lakewood Township Police Department responded to the area of South Lake Drive and East Lake Park Drive for a motor vehicle crash with serious injuries. An investigation by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office...
Freehold Man Found Guilty for Illicit Photos of Childen

FREEHOLD – A 74-year-old man has been found guilty by a jury in Monmouth County for the possession of illicit photos of children in connection with a 2017 arrest. According to Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey, James Simmons, 74, of Freehold Township, was convicted on Wednesday, July 20 of second degree Endangering the Welfare of a Child, Distribution of Child Sexual Abuse Material and third degree Endangering the Welfare of a Child, Possession of Child Sexual Abuse Material.
LAKEWOOD: POLICE BLOTTER UPDATES

On Saturday July 16, 2022, Patrolman Connor Woods responded to the area of Holly St. to assist Capt. Langenberger actively in a foot pursuit with Jaim Malka 29 years old of Deal, NJ. Malka became irate towards utility workers that were wiring to serve the area with internet capabilities and grabbed the cable wires and attempted to pull them off of the pole and sustained lacerations on his hands. Malka was apprehended by Capt. Langenberger and subsequently transported to the Monmouth Medical Centers Southern Campus by Lakewood EMS for a minor hand injury.
SOUTH TOMS RIVER: MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH WITH POLE DOWN

Police are on the scene of a motor vehicle crash on the corner of Dover Road and Davenport. There is a utility pole down at the scene. We do not have any information on injuries at this time. Anticipate traffic in the area.
BRICK: MEDICAL EMERGENCY ON BARNEGAT BAY

Emergency personnel were notified of a person suffering from a cardiac emergency on a boat in Barnegat Bay. Medics met boat and transported patient to the hospital.
Child Struck By Car On Jersey Shore (DEVELOPING)

A child was struck by a car in Monmouth County, according to developing and unconfirmed reports.The crash occurred at about 3:15 p.m. Friday, July 22 at Deal Lake Drive and Kingsley Street in Asbury Park. The victim was reported to be conscious and alert, an unconfirmed report said. CHECK BACK...
MEDFORD: RESCUERS WORK TO FREE TRAPPED DOG

Medford Township Police, Medford Fire, and Medford Neighborhood Services worked to rescue Dylan, an 8-year-old coonhound after he became trapped in a drain pipe for a week. It took several hours to free the dog who was transported to Mount Laurel Animal Hospital and will make a full recovery!!. Media...
