Another Peninsula church burglarized this week

By Brian Reese
 4 days ago

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton police are investigating another recent burglary at a church on the Peninsula.

Police say this one happened on Wednesday night at Trinity Baptist Church on Fox Hill Road.

Officers responded at 7:24 p.m. and found an unsecure door at the church. Items were stolen and there’s no suspect description at this time.

Police are also looking into whoever broke into Triumph Christian Center twice in the past week. The thieves took a computer and several church credit cards the second time.

Anyone with information is asked contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.

IN THIS ARTICLE
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

