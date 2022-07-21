Police release name of Southwest Michigan road worker killed in crash

PORTAGE, Mich. (WOOD) — Two pedestrians were taken to the hospital after they were hit by a vehicle in Portage, police say. Around 5:30 p.m., Portage Department of Public Safety posted on its Facebook page that police were on the scene of the crash, at the intersection of Sprinkle Road and Zylman Avenue. They say a vehicle hit two pedestrians. They were taken by ambulance to the hospital.

