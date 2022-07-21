ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berrien Springs, MI

Police release name of Southwest Michigan road worker killed in crash

By Marie Weidmayer
The Grand Rapids Press
The Grand Rapids Press
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

BERREIN COUNTY, MI – Police released the name of a road worker who was killed in a crash with an alleged drunk driver. William...

www.mlive.com

