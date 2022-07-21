ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Optical sensors and lab-on-fiber technology may detect Alzheimer's disease at early stages

By Wiley
MedicalXpress
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCurrently, the only accurate diagnosis of Alzheimer's disease is through postmortem analyses after a patient dies, but investigators have now developed a highly sensitive method for quantifying levels of tau protein—a hallmark of the condition—in cerebrospinal...

medicalxpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
scitechdaily.com

Scientists Discover a New Horrifying Genetic Disease

A new genetic disease slows down children’s brain development. A new genetic disease that causes some children’s brains to grow abnormally and postpone intellectual development has been discovered by scientists. The majority of people with the disease, which is still so new that it lacks a name, struggle...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Repeated methamphetamine administration produces cognitive deficits through augmentation of GABAergic synaptic transmission in the prefrontal cortex

Methamphetamine (METH) abuse is associated with the emergence of cognitive deficits and hypofrontality, a pathophysiological marker of many neuropsychiatric disorders that is produced by altered balance of local excitatory and inhibitory synaptic transmission. However, there is a dearth of information regarding the cellular and synaptic mechanisms underlying METH-induced cognitive deficits and associated hypofrontal states. Using PV-Cre transgenic rats that went through a METH sensitization regime or saline (SAL) followed by 7"“10 days of home cage abstinence combined with cognitive tests, chemogenetic experiments, and whole-cell patch recordings on the prelimbic prefrontal cortex (PFC), we investigated the cellular and synaptic mechanisms underlying METH-induce hypofrontality. We report here that repeated METH administration in rats produces deficits in working memory and increases in inhibitory synaptic transmission onto pyramidal neurons in the PFC. The increased PFC inhibition is detected by an increase in spontaneous and evoked inhibitory postsynaptic synaptic currents (IPSCs), an increase in GABAergic presynaptic function, and a shift in the excitatory-inhibitory balance onto PFC deep-layer pyramidal neurons. We find that pharmacological blockade of D1 dopamine receptor function reduces the METH-induced augmentation of IPSCs, suggesting a critical role for D1 dopamine signaling in METH-induced hypofrontality. In addition, repeated METH administration increases the intrinsic excitability of parvalbumin-positive fast spiking interneurons (PV"‰+"‰FSIs), a key local interneuron population in PFC that contributes to the control of inhibitory tone. Using a cell type-specific chemogenetic approach, we show that increasing PV"‰+"‰FSIs activity in the PFC is necessary and sufficient to cause deficits in temporal order memory similar to those induced by METH. Conversely, reducing PV"‰+"‰FSIs activity in the PFC of METH-exposed rats rescues METH-induced temporal order memory deficits. Together, our findings reveal that repeated METH exposure increases PFC inhibitory tone through a D1 dopamine signaling-dependent potentiation of inhibitory synaptic transmission, and that reduction of PV"‰+"‰FSIs activity can rescue METH-induced cognitive deficits, suggesting a potential therapeutic approach to treating cognitive symptoms in patients suffering from METH use disorder.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alzheimer#National Research Council#Optical Fiber#Senior Health#General Health#Biomarker#Microfluidics#202200044
ohmymag.co.uk

'End of civilization' may only be 18 years away, researchers predict

Let’s take a little trip back in time. In 1972, researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) presented a fascinating study called The Limits to Growth. The aim of the study was to find out how long we have until the end of civilization as we know it.
SCIENCE
Medical News Today

Aging eyes: 'Youth' protein may be key for prevention, treatment

The “youth” protein, pigment epithelium-derived factor (PEDF), protects cells in the eye’s retina from oxidative stress, a new animal study shows. Researchers with the National Eye Institute (NEI) found that declines in PEDF levels may contribute to aging-related diseases of the retina. Experts hope these findings will...
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Scientists zero in on genetic causes of Parkinson's

Variants of at least 20 different genes have been closely linked to the development of Parkinson's disease, but scientists are still investigating how exactly they cause the severe and incurable motor disorder that afflicts about 1 million people in the U.S. alone. New research by Yale researchers offers important clues....
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Technology
MedicalXpress

Alzheimer's breakthrough: Genetic link to gut disorders confirmed

People with gut disorders may be at greater risk of developing Alzheimer's Disease (AD). A world-first Edith Cowan University (ECU) study has confirmed the link between the two, which could lead to earlier detection and new potential treatments. AD destroys memory and thinking ability and is the most prevalent form...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Scientists develop liquid biopsy technique to help detect cancer in blood

University of Central Florida College of Medicine researchers have found a new way to track metastatic cancer cells in the body, which in the future could help identify cancer earlier and give patients more treatment options. In the latest issue of PLOS ONE, Professor Annette Khaled's research lab reported using...
CANCER
The Independent

Scientists create quantum computer that breaks free of binary system

Scientists have made a quantum computer that breaks free from the binary system.Computers as we know them today rely on binary information: they operate in ones and zeroes, storing more complex information in “bits” that are either off or on. That seemingly simple system is at the heart of every computer we use.Quantum computers have taken on that same system. They use qubits, which replicate the bits of a classical computer but using quantum technology.But they are built with more than just those ones and zeroes. Quantum computers are not necessarily restricted to binary, and scientists hope that breaking...
SOFTWARE
MedicalXpress

Could drugs for type 2 diabetes help those with type 1?

Sodium–glucose cotransporter 2 (SGLT2) inhibitors, such as empagliflozin, dapagliflozin, canagliflozin and ertugliflozin, have been game changers in the treatment of type 2 diabetes, but their potential for closing the mortality gap in type 1 diabetes has been a regulatory minefield, according to the authors of a Perspective published today by the Medical Journal of Australia.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
scitechdaily.com

Scientists Successfully Reconstruct Ancient Genome Using a 600-Year-Old Mummy

Researchers used fragments taken from an Italian mummy to recreate the genome of a centuries-old strain of E. coli. Using fragments taken from a 16th-century mummy’s gallstone, a multinational team headed by scientists from McMaster University and the University of Paris Cité has identified and reconstructed the first ancient E. coli genome.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Researchers identify protein connected to aging and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis

Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) is an aging-associated disease caused by progressive scarring of the lungs, leading to respiratory failure and death. Therapies to treat IPF are limited, making studies on the mechanisms responsible for this crippling disease a priority. Now for the first time, researchers at the Arthritis and Autoimmune Diseases Center (AADC) at Boston University School of Medicine (BUSM) in collaboration with those at Mayo Clinic, Rochester, Minn., have discovered a new mechanism linking the aging of blood vessels to the development of pulmonary fibrosis.
ROCHESTER, MN
MedicalXpress

New research shows drug used to treat neuromuscular weakness could counter botulism

Wake Forest Institute for Regenerative Medicine (WFIRM) researchers are investigating a drug used to treat neuromuscular weakness as a potential treatment for botulism, a rare but serious disease. Botulinum neurotoxins (BoNTs) are a family of bacterial poisons—the most poisonous substances known—responsible for the clinical disease known as botulism. These neurotoxins...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

Scientists Discover How You Can Improve Your Metabolism

Researchers find how skeletal muscle adjusts to high-intensity interval training, including alterations to mechanisms crucial for controlling metabolism and muscular contraction. Research recently published in eLife has provided fresh insight into the effects of high-intensity interval training (HIIT) on human skeletal muscle. According to the study, HIIT increases the number...
FITNESS
MedicalXpress

Study shows link between frequent naps and high blood pressure

Napping on a regular basis is associated with higher risks for high blood pressure and stroke, according to new research published today in Hypertension, an American Heart Association journal. Researchers in China examined whether frequent naps could be a potential causal risk factor for high blood pressure and/or stroke. This...
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Atrial fibrillation after non-cardiac surgery is common and not benign

A cohort study of persons with incident atrial fibrillation (AF) has found that AF after noncardiac surgery is common and comprises 13 percent of all new AF diagnoses. Postoperative AF is also associated with similar risk for stroke or transient ischemic attack (TIA) and death as AF unrelated to surgery. The findings are published in Annals of Internal Medicine.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy