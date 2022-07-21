Pharmacist-based deprescribing successfully reduced older adults' exposure to anticholinergic drugs
Anticholinergics, a class of drugs frequently prescribed for depression, urinary incontinence and many other conditions common in older adults, affect the brain by blocking acetylcholine, a nervous system neurotransmitter which influences memory, alertness and planning skills. A new study from Regenstrief Institute, Purdue University College of Pharmacy and Indiana University School of...medicalxpress.com
