There’s one singular question on every New Yorker’s mind: When will the heat wave end? We may have an answer. This historic heat wave, defined by a seven day stretch of temperatures in the 90s and above with an exorbitant amount of humidity thrown in, is becoming truly unbearable, drastically impacting the quality of life for New Yorkers around the city. The heat wave shortened the triathalon. Kids are just playing with ice in preschool. Someone, unfortunately, died due to excessive heat exposure. The sweltering conditions are rough, but relief is imminent.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO