ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Kroger to hold hiring events at Virginia stores

By Courtney Ingalls
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VqlYg_0gnzRVvT00

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) – Kroger Mid-Atlantic announced it will be holding hiring events in all of its Virginia stores.

According to a news release, the hiring event will take place on July 26 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. and the grocer is planning to hire a variety of roles and both part-time and full-time positions.

“Kroger prides itself in being an organization that develops talent in order to promote from within and we are passionate about giving back to our local communities,” said Terry Reynolds, division assistant HR leader for Kroger Mid-Atlantic.

Candidates are encouraged to apply online prior to attending the hiring event however, interviews will still be granted to those who don’t pre-apply. Applicants 14 years and older are invited to apply.

To learn more about the event and to find positions available in their Hampton Roads locations, visit the Kroger website.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC12

2022 school start dates for central Va.

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Although it may feel like summer has just begun, the time for students to head back to the classroom is quickly approaching. Here’s when local public school divisions in your area are starting the 2022 school year. Monday, July 25. City of Hopewell. Monday, Aug....
RICHMOND, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Business
Alina Andras

Three great steakhouses in Virginia

When it comes to food, most Americans would say that they eat meat regularly, and if they were asked what's one dish that they like to order when going out, they would probably say a good steak. Now, while it's true that there are plenty of people out there who either don't like the taste of meat or they don't eat it because of other reasons, this article is for those who love a good steak and are looking for new restaurants to go out.
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC12

National Night Out Events in central Va.

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - National Night Out is a community-building campaign that helps maintain police relationships with the community and to make neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live. This year’s National Night out is Tuesday, Aug. 2. Here are the police and county departments in your community hosting National...
RICHMOND, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hampton Roads#Food Drink#Kroger Mid Atlantic
Virginia Mercury

Leaving Virginia. Again.

On a sticky Sunday afternoon in August 1997, my dad and I parked along Jamestown Road in Williamsburg and got out for a brief, self-guided tour of William and Mary’s old campus. A dreamy, humid haze hung over the deserted place, with the Sunken Gardens and sylvan brick paths lush and late-summer green.
VIRGINIA STATE
WRIC - ABC 8News

Virginia Lottery Mega Millions Jackpot increases to an estimated $810 million

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Lottery Mega Millions Jackpot continues to increase as the total is now $810 million. Virginians who want to test their luck should purchase their tickets before the next official drawing, which is set to take place Tuesday, July 26 at 11 p.m. Each ticket costs $2 and players can still win even if they do not get every number on their ticket right.
VIRGINIA STATE
WAVY News 10

JCC Police holding recruiting fair on August 20

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – The James City County Police Department is hosting a Recruiting Fair in August. There will be a light breakfast and refreshments as well as lunch provided. Those who register for the event can also get a guided bus tour of James City County and see presentations by the department’s specialty units, such as SWAT and Marine Patrol.
JAMES CITY COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
WAVY News 10

Chesapeake resident wins $1 million in Virginia lottery

A Chesapeake resident is among three people in Virginia whose tickets won a prize on Friday from the Virginia Lottery. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/chesapeake/chesapeake-resident-wins-1-million-in-virginia-lottery-mega-millions-jackpot-rises-to-790-million/
CHESAPEAKE, VA
NBC 29 News

Gender-neutral bathrooms in the works for central Virginia school renovations

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Some new schools being built in the Commonwealth will feature gender-neutral bathrooms and construction projects in Central Virginia are following suit. Both Albemarle County Public Schools and Charlottesville City Schools have gender-neutral bathrooms in mind when it comes to its’ upcoming renovations. The school districts say...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

Severe thunderstorm warnings in effect throughout Richmond Metro, Central Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Severe thunderstorm warnings are in effect in several counties throughout the Richmond Metro area and Central Virginia. According to the National Weather Service, a severe thunderstorm warning is in effect in the City of Richmond, Chesterfield County, New Kent County, Henrico County, Hanover County, King William County, Caroline County and Orange County.
RICHMOND, VA
wymt.com

Virginia Dental Association Foundation hosts dental clinic at UVA-Wise

WISE, Va. (WYMT) - The Virginia Dental Association Foundation is partnering with the VCU School of Dentistry, and other volunteers, to bring oral care throughout the state of Virginia. This weekend, they brought their services to Wise, Va. “A lot of people don’t have access...there’s not as many dentists in...
WISE, VA
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

39K+
Followers
17K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy