Kroger to hold hiring events at Virginia stores

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) – Kroger Mid-Atlantic announced it will be holding hiring events in all of its Virginia stores.

According to a news release, the hiring event will take place on July 26 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. and the grocer is planning to hire a variety of roles and both part-time and full-time positions.

“Kroger prides itself in being an organization that develops talent in order to promote from within and we are passionate about giving back to our local communities,” said Terry Reynolds, division assistant HR leader for Kroger Mid-Atlantic.

Candidates are encouraged to apply online prior to attending the hiring event however, interviews will still be granted to those who don’t pre-apply. Applicants 14 years and older are invited to apply.

To learn more about the event and to find positions available in their Hampton Roads locations, visit the Kroger website.