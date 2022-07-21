ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
16-year-old found dead in parking lot of Suwanee apartment complex

By WSBTV.com News Staff
 4 days ago
SUWANEE, Ga. — A 16-year-old is dead after Suwanee police said they found him in an apartment building’s parking lot on Tuesday night.

The teen was found near the leasing office at the complex in the 4000 block of McGinnis Ferry Road.

The victim has not been identified. Police said he had a single gunshot wound to his chest.

The investigation is ongoing, and Suwanee police request eyewitnesses who might have seen anything to contact Detective Dawn Zaenglein at 470-360-0689 or 770-904-7627.

IN OTHER NEWS:

Suwanee
