Kevin Van Norman, age 56, of Cornelia, Georgia, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, July 22, 2022. Mr. Van Norman was born on June 11, 1966, in Austin, Texas. He was preceded in death by his father, Oscar Van Norman; maternal grandparents, uncle and aunt, Jake and Frankie Wallace; uncle, Lucian Wallace. Kevin had a big heart and loved life. He loved spending time with his wife and family, including working in the yard and going fishing. He was a loving and dedicated husband, father, grandfather, and son.

CORNELIA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO