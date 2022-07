An update on a deadly shooting in Georgetown we told you about yesterday. Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating the incident that happened on North Fraser Street in the Ringel Heights community yesterday morning. The victims have been identified as 44 year old John Altman and 30 year old Emily Richitelli. Altman was pronounced dead at the scene and Richitelli was transported to Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital where she was pronounced dead. Both autopsies are scheduled for Monday at MUSC. 42 year old Ronnie Todd Jr. of Georgetown has been charged and is being held without bond at the Georgetown County Detention Center.

3 DAYS AGO