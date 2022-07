ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - It was championship Saturday July 23rd in Escanaba for Legion baseball and it was the Marquette Blues taking on the Escanaba Cubs. The Cubs were up first at the plate and Chase Cloutier had a hot shot to second base. Although Cloutier grounded out, he got a run home and Escanaba would lead two-nothing in the top of the first.

