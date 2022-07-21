PD: Road worker killed by drunk driver in Berrien Co.

ORONOKO CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A Berrien County Road Commission employee was killed when a car crashed into him while he was cutting up a fallen tree that was in the street.

The crash happened on Wednesday at 3 p.m. on Red Bud Trail near Glendora Road in Berrien Springs. When officers arrived, they found 57-year-old William “Mack” Isom, a road commission employee, dead at the scene.

The Berrien Springs Oronoko Township police said that he had been cutting up a tree that had fallen in the roadway on Red Bud Trail when a southbound vehicle, driven by 34-year-old Taylor Johnson of Buchanan, hit the tree and Isom.

Buchanan sustained minor injuries. He was arrested and charged with operating while intoxicated causing death, police said.