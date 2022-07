WALDORF, Md. — Police are investigating a homicide after a woman was found shot to death outside an apartment complex Sunday evening. The Charles County Sheriff's Office said the call came into the station around 10:20 p.m. for a reported shooting. Deputies were sent to the 3040 block of October Place in Waldorf, Maryland. When they arrived, they found a woman suffering from gunshot wounds, outside of the Headen House Apartments complex off St. Charles Parkway.

WALDORF, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO