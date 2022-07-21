ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, GA

‘We’re committed to following the law.’ Columbus DA to prosecute abortions on case-by-case basis

By Nick Wooten
Columbus Ledger-Enquirer
Columbus Ledger-Enquirer
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sUYs2_0gnzOVSk00

The Columbus-area district attorney told the Ledger-Enquirer Thursday that his office would pursue prosecutions on a case-by-case basis under Georgia’s newly-enacted abortion ban.

Stacey Jackson, the top prosecutor for Chattahoochee, Harris, Marion, Muscogee, Talbot and Taylor counties, said decisions to prosecute would depend on whether or not law enforcement agencies made arrests and if the cases are referred to his office.

“If I’m presented with a case, whatever the circumstances may be, we’re committed to following the law in that situation,” he said. “I don’t want to commit to hypotheticals because at this time this office hasn’t (had) to make a decision on any type of prosecution... When and if those cases are presented to us, we’d just handle those on a case-by-case basis and make a decision at that point.”

Jackson’s comments come a day after the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals overturned a lower court ruling and allowed Georgia’s 2019 Living Infants Fairness and Equality (LIFE) Act to take effect. The state law bans most abortions once cardiac activity is detected — about six weeks into pregnancy.

The law includes exceptions for rape and incest so long as the following criteria are both met:

  • Pregnancy has not passed its 20-week mark
  • A police report has been filed

The law also allows for abortions if a physician determines that a medical emergency exists or that the pregnancy is medically futile.

Georgia’s abortion law also includes personhood language that gives embryos legal status. The AJC reported last month that DAs could potentially seek a murder charge due to the technical language of Georgia’s ban.

However, Republican state Rep. Ed Setzler told the newspaper that isn’t the intent. Instead, those who are pregnant, doctors, nurses and pharmacists could be prosecuted under Georgia’s criminal abortion statute, which carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison. Setlzer was the LIFE Act’s lead sponsor.

Anthony Kreis, a professor at Georgia State University’s College of Law, told the Ledger-Enquirer that seeking a murder charge under state law is a legal “gray area.”

“Do I think an aggressive prosecutor could successfully bring a charge and get a conviction? Potentially, yes,” he said. “Now, whether that aggressive prosecutor’s actions would hold up on appellate review, that’s a different question. ... People are certainly going to behave differently given the ambiguity in the law.”

Several District Attorneys representing Georgia’s largest cities and counties previously said they will not prosecute cases under Georgia’s abortion law.

District Attorneys representing the cities of Augusta, Athens and Savannah have pledged they would not prosecute cases under Georgia’s more restrictive ban after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the Augusta Chronicle reported.

Top prosecutors in the metro Atlanta area have also said they would not prosecute cases , the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. They include Fulton County DA Fani Willis, Cobb County DA Flynn Broady and DeKalb County DA Sherry Boston.

Gwinnett County DA Patsy Austin-Gatson said she would prosecute on a case-by-case basis. Clayton County DA Tasha Mosely hasn’t offered her stance on the matter, the AJC reports.

When asked if prosecuting abortion cases would be a priority, Jackson said every case sent to his office is equally as important.

“It’s not our job to go out and investigate and bring charges,” he said. “We leave that up to the law enforcement agencies. They’ll go out and investigate, bring charges, refer to us, bind it over to superior court, and then we make a decision on how to proceed from there. That’s how I plan to approach it.”

Jackson, a Harris County native, was appointed as Chattahoochee Judicial Circuit DA in April by Gov. Brian Kemp to replace Mark Jones, who resigned after pleading guilty to misconduct in office. Jackson took office in May.

Jackson previously served as an assistant district attorney and one of Columbus’ most prominent defense attorneys. Jackson unsuccessfully ran for a Georgia House of Representative seat as a Republican in 2014, losing to incumbent Democrat Debbie Buckner.

NOTE: An earlier version of this story cited incorrect reporting from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, which stated that Clayton County DA Tasha Mosely would not prosecute abortion cases. The current version has been updated to reflect the fact she hasn’t offered a stance on the issue.

Comments / 1

Related
Atlanta Daily World

Georgia Educators Hold Rally for Education; Speak Out Against New Restrictive Laws

Georgia Educators Hold Rally for Education; Speak Out Against New Restrictive Laws. On Saturday, July 23, Georgia educators from across the state came together to hold a Back to School Rally for Education at Piedmont Park in Atlanta and highlight the negative impacts that Gov. Brian Kemp’s new restrictive education laws will have on students, teachers, and schools in the coming school year. Community members marched in solidarity against the restrictive laws and spoke about how they will censor what can be taught in classrooms, ban books, and threaten teachers’ jobs.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbus, GA
Government
State
Georgia State
Columbus, GA
Health
Local
Georgia Health
City
Columbus, GA
Local
Georgia Government
WSFA

Escaped Georgia inmate captured in Chambers County

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - An escaped inmate from Georgia has been captured in Chambers County, officials announced Sunday. Authorities in Troup County, Georgia, just across the Alabama state line, reported Timothy Lane Traffansted, 55, missing from jail Friday afternoon. He was behind bars for auto theft and probation violation, according to records from the Troup County Jail.
CHAMBERS COUNTY, AL
howafrica.com

Georgia Woman Passes Away After Falling Out Of Patrol Car

A Georgia woman has died after falling from a police vehicle while being arrested. Brianna Marie Grier, 28, was arrested on 15 July after Hancock County sheriff’s deputies received a call from her home in Sparta, Georgia, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) said in a statement. “Grier was...
SPARTA, GA
WTVM

LIST: Back to school dates for Chattahoochee Valley

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Summer is coming to an end for school-aged children - and school is right around the corner for most kids in the Chattahoochee Valley. Below is a list of school start dates for the counties in our area. ALABAMA COUNTIES:. Phenix City Schools: August 4. Russell...
VALLEY, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stacey Jackson
Columbus Ledger-Enquirer

A Columbus man was shot in the back last year. Was it murder or self-defense?

Iverson Gilyard was walking away from a city park on Aug. 14, 2021, when a 16-year-old pulled out a gun and shot him seven times, four in the back. Columbus police thought this was a clear case of murder, and arrested the teen when they tracked him down six days later. On Feb. 17, a grand jury indicted the youth on charges of murder, aggravated assault and using a gun to commit a crime.
COLUMBUS, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Law#Abortion Issues#Metro Atlanta#Defense Attorneys#Politics Courts#Politics State
13WMAZ

Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia (July 18-24)

MACON, Ga. — 1. 'It's time to march forward': Warner Robins vets waiting for final approval of Vietnam Veterans Memorial. According to Warner Robins Mayor LaRhonda Patrick, the city is negotiating land to house the memorial. Mayor Patrick did not say when the city might be signing paperwork to purchase land, but one of the veterans 13WMAZ spoke with said, she told them, it could be anytime within the next month.
MACON, GA
valdostatoday.com

Two arrested for human trafficking in Georgia

ATLANTA – Two men were arrested for the human trafficking of a Georgia teen victim by the Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit. Attorney General Chris Carr announced the arrest of Daniel Horne and Gregory Benoit for solicitation, statutory rape and aggravated child molestation involving a 15-year-old female victim. The arrests stem from an ongoing investigation by the Attorney General’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Women's Health
Columbus Ledger-Enquirer

Columbus Ledger-Enquirer

Columbus, GA
1K+
Followers
60
Post
319K+
Views
ABOUT

The Enquirer, which later merged with The Ledger, was founded in 1828, the same year the city of Columbus was incorporated. As the city has grown into the vibrant place to live and work that it is today, so has the media company that started out with it. Providing 24/7 news coverage across mobile, desktop and printed products, the Ledger-Enquirer is committed to being the Chattahoochee Valley's and East Alabama's primary source of news, advertising, information and commentary. Columbus itself is Georgia’s third largest city, and the Ledger-Enquirer is telling the story of its growth, including the development of the world’s longest urban whitewater course on the Chattahoochee River, as well as the downtown migration of Columbus State University’s schools of nursing, music, theater, and studio art. The city is supported by a growing financial and business district that features four publicly traded companies — Aflac Inc., Synovus Financial Corp., Total System Services Inc., and Carmike Cinemas Inc. Nearby Fort Benning, home of the Army’s Maneuver Center of Excellence, is the area’s largest employer.

 https://www.ledger-enquirer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy