Photo: Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — Hard Rock International announced Thursday that the temporary Bristol Casino is in search of food and beverage workers.

Casino officials will host a hiring event at its location off Gate City Highway on Monday, July 25 from 11 a.m. through 3 p.m. Applicants should apply before the event by clicking here.

For more information about Virginia’s first casino, click here.