‘NCIS’ Asks Fans: ‘If You Were To Join One of These Duos for a Day, Who Would It Be and Why?’

By Chris Piner
 4 days ago
There is no shortage of hit television series when it comes to CBS. Among their long list of hits include NCIS, which premiered back in 2003. With over 400 episodes, fans of the show have grown with the characters, watching them struggle with their own hurdles and demons. While there are rumors that NCIS will end its series in the near future, no statement has been released. Instead, the official Twitter page decided to ask fans a hard question about which duo they would most likely hang out with for a day.

Sharing the post, NCIS wrote, “If you were to join one of these duos for a day, who would it be and why?” The post was accompanied by a picture of Nick Torres, played by Wilmer Valderrama, and Jessica Knight, portrayed by Katrina Law. On the other side of the debate, Dr. Donald Mallard, who is played by David McCallum and goes by the name Ducky, and Jimmy Palmer, who is played by Brian Dietzen.

NCIS Fans Weigh In

Just a simple question to the fans, it didn’t take long before the comments started to pour in. They read:

  • “Ducky and Palmer. I love Ducky’s stories and Palmer is so positive and happy. Very funny guy too. So passionate about what they do. It would be an experience along side them taking in all that knowledge.”
  • “I’m not good with the blood. But that is a difficult choice. Torres and knight have all the action. Palmer and Ducky have the knowledgeable.”
  • “Jimmy because from a nervous, eager student of Ducky’s he’s grown in confidence and stature and I’d love to give him a hug and Ducky because he’s so many interesting tales to tell, and he was a spy in another life.”
  • “Ducky and Palmer because I love Ducky’s stories and those two seem so interesting and inspiring to me!!!They are all great actors!! Those 2 and McGee are my favorites!!!! Have watched every episode and can’t wait for the new season!!!”
  • “I Would Have To Go For Palmer And Ducky Just Because I Feel Like The Overwhelming Knowledge I Would Get From Them.”

Wilmer Valderrama Shares Glimpse Of New Season

So there you have it, while fans enjoy the presence of all the characters on NCIS, when it came down to who they would spend a day with, there was no question, Ducky and Palmer won by a landslide.

Besides the heated debate, fans received a glimpse of the upcoming season of NCIS thanks to Wilmer Valderrama. He shared a video on Twitter, showing the cast gearing up for another season. He wrote, “NCIS is back for season 20! We’re back on set. We’re very happy … You’ve been warned. We’re after doing things that you’ve never seen from NCIS and we’re switching things up that will surprise you along the way … Get ready. September 19, see you guys there.”

Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: What Did Tony DiNozzo Whisper To Ziva Back in Season 10?

NCIS fans have always wondered one question: what did Tony DiNozzo whisper to Ziva at the airport?. Back in Season 10, one of the most poignant moments of the love story between Tony and Ziva occurred. Tony Dinozzo (Michael Weatherly) and Ziva David (Cote de Pablo) never get together during NCIS‘ run. However, the two agents gave viewers plenty of memorable moments.
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: Why Did Cote De Pablo Leave?

For 19 years, the police television series NCIS has captivated audiences. Not to mention, it gave CBS a hit show with 435 episodes in total. With such a long history, NCIS did more than create a loyal fan base as the show received 27 awards throughout its run. But while fans love the show, there are some interesting moments and characters that left them wondering exactly what happened behind the scenes. One of those moments came after Cote de Pablo joined the show in Season 3 as Special Agent Ziva David.
Outsider.com

John Wayne’s Granddaughter Grew Up to Become a Famous Country Singer

Known for being the guitarist of Runaway June, Jennifer Wayne, comes from a famous family thanks to the one man referred to as “The Duke”. Whenever discussing the movie industry and icons immortalized on screen, it is hard not to mention John Wayne. Being the definition of what a man was back in the day, Wayne acted in Hollywood for 50 years, credited with having over 160 feature films. But when it came to his granddaughter, Jennifer, the Duke was nothing more than a loving family man who controlled the AMC channel.
Outsider.com

Jason Momoa Involved in Major Head-On Crash With Motorcycle

Aquaman star Jason Momoa was involved in a car collision with a motorcycle on Sunday. However, no one is seriously injured, TMZ reports. Law enforcement officials told the outlet that the actor was driving on Old Topanga Canyon Road around the Calabasas area earlier today. At one point during the ride, a biker driving in the opposite direction made contact with Momoa’s vehicle as they rounded a curve.
Popculture

Talk Show Host Hospitalized After Alarming Fall

Loose Women star Brenda Edwards is recovering after a scary accident resulted in a trip to the hospital. The TV personality, who also formerly competed on The X Factor, revealed over the weekend that she was hospitalized after she broke her leg, an injury that left her "gutted" as it forced her to pull out of her appearance as Mama Morton in the hit UK musical adaptation of Chicago.
Outsider.com

Mary Mara, ‘ER’ and ‘Law & Order’ Actress, Dead at 61

Actress Mary Mara has passed away after drowning in New York’s St. Lawrence River. Mara had reportedly gone for a swim in the river to exercise while visiting her sister, according to New York State Police. And early Sunday morning (June 26), her body was found in the town of Cape Vincent. Police arrived on the scene around 8 am.
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Alum Emily Wickersham Shares New Surfboard Beach Snap

For NCIS alum Emily Wickersham, she’s getting back into the swing of things after having a baby and it includes some surfboard work. Wickersham, who played Special Agent Ellie Bishop on there, gives fans a look at her, well, form. As you can tell from this photo, she’s all dressed up to hit the waves. Maybe she’s listening to some Beach Boys music while getting ready to rock the water. We don’t know what is going through her mind here. But if it’s Surf Camp, as she writes here, then Wickersham is going to school. Enjoy this snap that the actress shared on her Instagram account on Sunday.
Outsider.com

‘Wheel of Fortune’ Fans Slam Pat Sajak for This ‘Annoying’ Habit

For over half of his life, television personality Pat Sajak has known one thing – Wheel of Fortune. First getting the job in 1981, Sajak wasn’t just at the right place at the right time. He spent years as a disc jockey and even a weatherman for KNBC. Luckily for Wheel of Fortune fans, Merv Griffin saw something special in Sajak. And with 38 seasons behind him, it appears Griffin was right. But throughout the years of Sajak hosting, dedicated fans of the game show noticed some interesting, and sometimes, irritating nuances he brings to Wheel of Fortune. While there is no denying the love for the host, some fans are calling him out for one certain tactic.
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Confirms Major Character’s Return in Season 13

Blue Bloods will be back in action this fall and we already know a when and where but a major character is returning? You bet your Reagan dinner scene this one is indeed. Joe Hill, whom we have seen before on the CBS police drama, will come on back. Will Hochman plays Hill and it’ll be cool to see this character be a part of the show. Well, yes, Hill has been on the show but there is a hope that he’ll be on more than one or two episodes.
People

24 and NCIS Star Gregory Itzin Dead at 74

24 and NCIS Star Gregory Itzin has died. He was 74. The actor passed away on Friday due to complications during an emergency surgery, the actor's manager Lisa Gallant confirmed to PEOPLE. In 2015, Itzin suffered a "major heart attack" during a Shakespeare performance but "came back only to continue...
Outsider.com

‘Sons of Anarchy’s Ron Perlman & His ‘Yellowstone’ Actress Wife Make First Public Appearance Since Getting Married

Ron Perlman takes no breaks lately. He just finished filming in Mississippi for new action thriller Joe Baby. He recently made headlines for a controversial Twitter post after a Supreme Court decision. Also, he recently received a grandson. And he just got married to long-time partner Allison Dunbar in a secret ceremony in Italy. Talk about a busy summer!
Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

