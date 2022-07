Blue Ridge Health District prioritizes accessibility and inclusion

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA Health says it is seeing a rise in COVID-19 cases, and with schools starting back up in a month, there are some concerns. UVA Health announced Friday, July 22, that it has 42 COVID-19 hospitalizations, with six people in the ICU. None of these patients are in pediatrics or labor.

