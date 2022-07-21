ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Dwayne Johnson Shares Behind-the-Scenes Footage from a ‘Very Special’ Shark Week

By Samantha Whidden
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36R2qm_0gnzNFcZ00

With 2022 Shark Week set to kick off this weekend, Dwayne Johnson is sharing some behind-the-scenes footage from his days as “Master of Ceremonies” for the long-running Discovery Channel annual event.

“As Master of Ceremonies for this weekend’s SHARK WEEK, I brought Discovery [and] our Seven Bucks Production to my home of Hawaii to shoot,” Dwayne Johnson shared. “A lot of hard work from sun up to sun down, but we all [had] fun and laughed along the way.”

Dwayne Johnson also wrote that he was happy to invest his Polynesian culture into Shark Week as well. “As we consider sharks our Amumkua. Gods. A very special SHARK WEEK kicks off this SUNDAY. This is a MUST SEE.”

Meanwhile, Dwayne Johnson recently announced plans to host Shark Week as the first-ever Master of Ceremonies. “Our Seven Bucks Productions has partnered with Discovery to bring you a very special (and badass) Shark Week,” Johnson also explained. “I filmed exclusively in my home state of Hawaii. These beautiful predators, Aumakua (Gods), are deeply revered and respected in our Polynesian culture.”

Along With Dwayne Johnson, Tracy Morgan & Others Will Also Be Making an Appearance on Discovery’s Shark Week 2022

According to its website, Discovery’s Shark Week 2022 will be offering 25 hours of new shows that feature never-been-seen footage of walking sharks, groundbreaking findings, and more mega breaches. Dwayne Johnson will be kicking off Shark Week’s 34th year. Dwayne Johnson will also appear throughout the week. Others appearing during this year’s major shark event are Tracy Morgan, Sal Vulcano, James Murray, Brian Quinn, and the cast of “Jackass.”

Beginning this Saturday (July 24th), here are the 2022 Shark Week specials.

“Return to Headstone Hell” (July 24th): Follows Norfolk Island’s tiger sharks as they go-to-head with migrating great whites over cow carcasses.

“Stranger Sharks” (July 25th): “Mark Rober and Noah Schnapp from Netflix’s hit series “Stranger Things” will search for the strangest sharks in the ocean.

“Air Jaws: Top Guns” (July 25th): Scientists and camera crew use high-tech cameras in hopes of capturing the latest breaching great white sharks to ever be seen.

“Mega Predators of Oz” (July 25th): A fisherman in South Australia is out to prove that the great white shark is the ultimate “mega” predator.

Shark Week Final Days Schedule

“Extinct or Alive Jaws of Alaska” (July 26th): Follows international wildlife biologist Forrest Galante as he travels around the world in search of rare wildlife.

“Impractical Jokers Shark Week Spectacular” (July 26th): The guys try to dispel the myth that sharks are man-eating beasts through extreme challenges.

“Pigs vs Shark” (July 26th): The swimming pigs of the Bahamas have become the favorite food of the local tiger shark.

“Island of Walking Sharks” (July 27th): Wildlife conservationist and biologist Forrest Galante also travels to Papua New Guinea to prove that sharks are evolving to walk on land.

“Great White Comeback” (July 27th): An investigation into why an entire great white shark population disappeared overnight in South Africa in 2017.

“Tracy Morgan Presents: Sharks! with Tracy Morgan” (July 28th): Tracy Morgan and shark experts talk about the craziest and most ferocious sharks in the ocean.

“Monster Mako Under the Rig” (July 28th): A mysterious group of mako sharks of the Gulf of Mexico are different from other makos.

“Clash of Killers: Great White vs Mako” (July 29th): Great whites and makos. They are tracked during their yearly migration off the coast of New Zealand.

“Shark Women: Ghosted by Great Whites” (July 29th): An all-female crew will cage dive, free dive, and also use drones and decoys to track missing white sharks.

“Monsters of the Cape” (July 30th): Dr. Craig O’Connell and Mark Rackley visit Cape Cod to test shark deterrents.

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Jason Momoa Involved in Major Head-On Crash With Motorcycle

Aquaman star Jason Momoa was involved in a car collision with a motorcycle on Sunday. However, no one is seriously injured, TMZ reports. Law enforcement officials told the outlet that the actor was driving on Old Topanga Canyon Road around the Calabasas area earlier today. At one point during the ride, a biker driving in the opposite direction made contact with Momoa’s vehicle as they rounded a curve.
CALABASAS, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Hawaii Entertainment
State
Alaska State
State
Hawaii State
The Independent

Hollywood mourns the loss of three gangster greats: Sirico, Caan and Liotta

Hollywood is mourning the loss of three of the gangster movie genre greats, Tony Sirico, James Caan, and Ray Liotta, all of whom have died within the last three months.Those paying tribute joked that the trio, known for their appearances in Goodfellas and other classic films, would now be having “a sit down up in Heaven”.All three men are reported to not have expressed initial interest in acting, and pursued different paths before finding their break-out roles.Sirico, best known for his performance as the wise-cracking Paulie “Walnuts” Gualtieri, died on Friday July 8 at the age of 79.It comes two...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Rober
Person
Tracy Morgan
Person
Brian Quinn
Person
Sal Vulcano
Person
James Murray
Person
Dwayne Johnson
Person
Forrest Galante
TMZ.com

Chris Rock and Lake Bell Hit Brunch Date, Seem to Go Public as Couple

Chris Rock isn't hiding his relationship with Lake Bell any longer -- the duo is out and about in L.A. for all to see ... and we gotta say, they look pretty good together!. The comedian and actress were hitting the town this weekend, popping up at Giorgio Baldi together in Santa Monica where they chowed down. And on Sunday, the couple grabbed a bite at Coast Restaurant in the same neighborhood ... dining with just the two of them.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Mail

Netflix quietly releases 40-minute Dave Chappelle special where he slams 'immature' high school students at alma mater where he turned down having theater named after him following outcry over transgender jokes

Netflix has quietly released a new Dave Chappelle special which captures a speech he gave at his former high school on June 20 in which he declines the honor of the school naming a theater after him. The comedian caused controversy after his last special, 'The Closer,' featured jokes aimed...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shark Week#Tiger Shark#Great White Shark#Polynesian
Page Six

Sylvester Stallone celebrates ‘amazing’ daughter Sistine’s 24th birthday

Sylvester Stallone called his 24-year-old daughter Sistine the “greatest gift” in a sweet birthday tribute on Instagram. “A very very happy birthday to our amazing SISTINE!” the “Rocky” actor captioned a series of photos of his daughter on Monday. “Every day with you has been like Christmas. The greatest gift! @sistinestallone.” The “Midnight in the Switchgrass” actress, who is the second-born daughter of Sylvester and Jennifer Flavin, commented, “I love you dad!!!!❤️❤️❤️.” Sylvester’s carousel post featured several adorable pics of the father-daughter duo, including a snap of himself smoking a cigar, while she stood alongside holding a small dog. He also included a throwback photo...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Deadline

Joe Turkel Dies: Actor Who Played Lloyd The Bartender In ‘The Shining’ Was 94

Click here to read the full article. Joe Turkel, a prolific character actor whose indelible performances included roles as the sinister bartender Lloyd in The Shining and the maker of artificial humans in Blade Runner, died Monday, June 27, at St. John’s Hospital. He was 94. His death was announced by his family, who said he died peacefully with his sons Craig and Robert by his side. Turkel was born July 15, 1927 in Brooklyn, and at age 17 enlisted in the Merchant Marines and then joined the United States Army and saw active wartime service in Europe. He moved to California...
NFL
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

514K+
Followers
55K+
Post
191M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy