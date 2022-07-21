ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shop Early! 13 of the Best Holiday Gift Deals at Nordstrom for Everyone on Your List

By Suzy Forman
 2 days ago
Anniversary Sale deals. Nordstrom

We know it feels a little early to be thinking about holiday shopping, but getting started now could help you avoid some major stress down the line. The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is offering Black Friday-worthy prices through the end of July, which means you can grab something for everyone on your list with plenty of time to spare!

Avoid the lines and quick sellouts on Black Friday, and skip the stress of any last-minute gift shopping in December. Shop our gift picks from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale below — before they’re gone forever!

Best Gift for Your BFF

Nordstrom

Not only is this dainty pendant necklace completely beautiful and intricately designed, but you can grab one with your best friend’s first initial on it to make it extra special!

Best Gift for Your Significant Other

Nordstrom

Whether you’re shopping for a boyfriend, a wife or any other significant other in your life, we just know they’ll love sleeping on a 100% silk pillowcase. This exclusive comes with two so you can sleep on a matching one too!

Best Gift for the Unexpected Giftee

Nordstrom

It’s always stressful when you receive a gift from someone you weren’t expecting anything from. Be prepared with something simple and not too expensive to give to them — because of course you were always planning to buy them something. Everyone would appreciate a nice travel mug like this!

Best Gift for Your Dad

Nordstrom

Whether your dad likes a clean shave or cleans up his facial hair himself, this Beard Lube can make a world of difference. If he’s used to shaving cream, he’ll quickly come to appreciate this super light, wildly hydrating formula — available in a jumbo size just for this sale!

Get the Jack Black Jumbo Beard Lube Conditioning Shave ($94 value) for just $62 in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale!

Best Gift for Your Mom

Nordstrom

Moms also often appreciate something functional — but you’ll get extra points if it’s stylish and a little fancy! A Kate Spade leather wallet is a stellar pick!

Get the Kate Spade New York Bradley Breezy Stripe Leather Bifold Wallet (originally $110) for just $70 in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale!

Best Gift for Your Sister

Nordstrom

If your sister is even a little bit of a beauty lover, she’s going to be thrilled when she opens up your present and sees the Charlotte Tilbury logo. This eyeshadow pencil set is pretty and universally flattering, making it so good for gifting!

Get the Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Eye Eyeshadow Pencil Set ($58 value) for just $35 in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale!

Best Gift for Your Brother

Nordstrom

Keep your big or little bro ready to go for his next trip — to the gym or the Caribbean — with this water-resistant duffel. The coolest part? It can fold up into a built-in pocket for easy, compact storage!

Get the Herschel Supply Co. Packable Water-Resistant Duffel Bag (originally $32) for just $20 in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale!

Best Gift for Your Mother-in-Law

Nordstrom

Shopping for an in-law can feel pretty stressful, especially if you’re not close with them. Don’t overthink it! A set of fancy candles is always a win — especially when they come packaged in a pretty gift box!

Best Gift for Your Father-in-Law

Nordstrom

If your father-in-law loves sipping on hot coffee or tea, grab him this mug and warmer set. You’ll save him from having to get up over and over again to reheat his drink!

Best Gift for Your Grandma

Nordstrom

While you might not be thinking about scarves right now, it’s going to be cold when it’s time to exchange holiday gifts. Grandma will love this thermal knit scarf — warm and chic!

Best Gift for Your Grandpa

Nordstrom

Get Grandpa rocking with a retro gift he’ll more than appreciate! He can play his records on this portable turntable — but it has modern features too, including Bluetooth compatibility!

Best Gift for a Younger Family Member

Nordstrom

Whether you’re shopping for your own kid or a cool niece or nephew, it’s hard to go wrong when it comes to candy. We think kids will love the fun pineapple packaging here too!

Get the Sugarfina Tropical 3-Piece Candy Bento Box (originally $32) for just $25 in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale!

Best Gift for a Boss or Coworker

Nordstrom

If you plan on participating in the office Secret Santa, there’s a decent chance you’ll draw the name of someone you don’t know too well. Luckily, something like this spiced chai gift pack will please most people — and fit within most price limits!

Get the Franzese x Nordstrom Spiced Chai Mix Gift Pack (originally $26) for just $18 in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale!

Looking for something else? Shop the rest of the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale here!

Not done shopping? See more of our product picks below:

Browse fashion, beauty and health products. Also, check out our gift guides.

