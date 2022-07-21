ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Bachelorette’s Kaitlyn Bristowe: Michelle Young Was ‘Blindsided’ by ‘Abrupt’ Nayte Olukoya Split

By Eliza Thompson
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38ReM1_0gnzMuPD00
Kaitlyn Bristowe, Michelle Young, and Nayte Olukoya ABC; Shutterstock (2)

The inside scoop. Kaitlyn Bristowe has spoken to Michelle Young about her split from Nayte Olukoya, and she has thoughts about what went down.

“I don’t want to speak for Michelle because it’s her story and it’s his story and whatever, but I’ve obviously talked to her and I’m there for her, of course,” the Dancing With the Stars champ, 37, said during a recent episode of her “Off the Vine” podcast. “I was there for her through her whole experience.”

The Canada native and Tayshia Adams cohosted season 18 of The Bachelorette, which ended with Young, 29, getting engaged to Olukoya, 28. In June, however, the former teacher confirmed that the duo called off their engagement.

“I’m struggling to say that Nayte and I will be going out separate ways but I stand with him in knowing the heaviness that is present in both our hearts as this relationship has been very real for us,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “I’m deeply hurting and will need time and space to work through this heartbreak.”

According to Bristowe, the Minnesota native was “definitely blindsided” by the breakup. “She was confused because I think it was, like, after her birthday, and she was like, ‘Wait, what?'” the Dew Edit cofounder explained. “I don’t know what happened.”

Still, the season 11 Bachelorette has been mulling over what could have gone wrong. “I don’t know this for a fact — it’s just in my opinion,” she said. “I’m like, ‘Did he just, like, like the attention, or did he find someone else? Because it did feel abrupt.”

Earlier this month, Young confirmed that she was surprised by the breakup, though she didn’t elaborate on what caused the split. “I will say this is not something that I foresaw and I’ll leave it there,” she explained during an episode of the “Almost Famous” podcast with Ben Higgins and Ashley Iaconetti.

The former basketball player also noted that the’s had “good days” and “bad days,” thanks also in part to the fact that she decided to step back from teaching earlier this year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xRlgI_0gnzMuPD00
Nayte Olukoya and Michelle Young Broadimage/Shutterstock

“It’s been quite a transition, I would say,” Young explained. “Just because this year, I decided to step away from the classroom this following school year just because I’ve been so burned out and just really wanting to, you know, get out of that survival mode. I kind of feel like life has taken this thing as like, ‘OK, challenge accepted … [now] deal with a breakup.’ It’s definitely not something that I planned to have to work through this summer.”

In recent weeks, social media users have speculated that Olukoya has moved on with Deandra Kanu, who appeared on season 24 of The Bachelor. Earlier this month, the Maine native, 26, attended his birthday party and appeared to be wearing his necklace in photos.

Days later, however, Kanu brushed off questions about the sales executive during an Instagram Live interview with fellow Bachelor in Paradise alum Ivan Hall. “Who?” she said in response to a question about whether Olukoya was her type.

“I’m kidding!” Hall, 30, replied. “You like, how do I say this? Guys [who are] a little bit more swaggy, I feel like than me.”

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
State
Minnesota State
hotnewhiphop.com

Taye Diggs Questioned About His Relationship Status With Apryl Jones

They've been touted by their fans as the new "couple goals," but Taye Diggs and Apryl Jones have yet to officially state that they are in a relationship. Jones has famously been tied to Omarion, the father of her children who she also starred alongside in Love & Hip Hop Hollywood. In more recent years, she was known to date Omarion's former B2K groupmate Fizz, and that played out on later seasons of the VH1 series.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Dancing With the Stars' Couple Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy Expecting First Child Together

Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy are adding another member to the Dancing With the Stars family! The professional dancers, who married in 2019, are expecting their first child together, they confirmed to PEOPLE Friday. Johnson opened up about learning she was pregnant to the outlet, revealing the pieces of the puzzle started to fall into place about two weeks after they got back from a trip to Cabo.
CELEBRITIES
AOL Corp

Bachelor Nation is cringing over what might be the most uncomfortable first kiss ever

For the first time ever, The Bachelorette is starring two women, Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia, who are set to date the same group of men. However, that's not what led to the most uncomfortable part of Monday night's premiere. The moment Bachelor Nation can't stop talking about was actually the first kiss of the season between Gabby and Mario Vassall.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kaitlyn Bristowe
Person
Ben Higgins
Person
Ashley Iaconetti
Us Weekly

Jesse Palmer Confirms ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Is ‘Switching Things Up’: ‘So Much Chaos’

Straight from the source! Live from Mexico, Jesse Palmer is weighing in on the reports that the upcoming season of Bachelor in Paradise is switching up the format. “It’s insane down here. It’s absolutely crazy. There’s all these people. It is just so much chaos, so much drama and yes, never before seen things [are] taking place in Paradise,” the 43-year-old host exclusively said on Us Weekly’s “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast ahead of the Monday, July 11, premiere of The Bachelorette. “I’ve been watching this show for years, huge fan of it. And we’ve been switching things up. We’ve been changing things up. It’s hard to keep track of it all, to be honest.”
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
Us Weekly

Priyanka Chopra Celebrates Birthday Alongside 6-Month-Old Daughter Malti, Gives Rare Glimpse at Baby Girl

So much love! Priyanka Chopra Jonas rang in her 40th birthday just days after her and Nick Jonas’ daughter, Malti, hit her sixth month mark. “Just a girl and her birthday squad! ✨,” the Quantico alum captioned a series of party pictures via Instagram on Friday, July 22. “So grateful and thankful to be surrounded by so much love and to be able to spend time with my nearest and dearest. (Even though a lot of them flew in from very far).”
WORLD
Us Weekly

Kourtney Kardashian Addresses Son Mason’s Alleged Social Media Accounts: ‘I Will Spell It Out Clearly’

Clarifying with the Kardashians. Kourtney Kardashian set the record straight about her 12-year-old son Mason Disick’s alleged social media accounts. “Hello everyone, hope it is a beautiful Thursday. After months and months of thinking you would all know that is NOT Mason on these fake accounts, some of you don’t. So, I will spell it out clearly: that is NOT Mason on these fake social media accounts talking about our family,” Kardashian, 43, wrote via Twitter on Thursday, July 21.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Us Weekly

Jack Wagner Breaks Silence After Son Harrison’s Death: Support ‘Helped Me More Than You’ll Ever Know’

Nearly one month after Jack Wagner’s youngest son, Harrison Wagner, was found dead, the soap star has broken his silence on the difficult time. “Thank you all so much for the love & support you’ve sent me, it’s helped me more than you’ll ever know🙏🙏,” the General Hospital alum, 62, wrote via Instagram on Friday, July 22. “Excited to start S10 @wcth_tv #Hearties on @hallmarkchannel. … Again thank you all for the love, right back at ya❤️.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
Us Weekly

Celebrity Weddings of 2022: See Which Stars Got Married

They do! Whether they went with a secret, private wedding ceremony or an all-out extravaganza, these celebrity couples all have one thing in common — they're married. Bachelor in Paradise star Derek Peth kicked off the new year by tying the knot on January 14. He and British model Saffron Vadher got engaged in November […]
RELATIONSHIPS
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

174K+
Followers
19K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy