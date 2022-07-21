ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Oakland PD seeks help in identifying suspect who attempted to kidnap 2-year-old

By Alex Baker
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CJbrO_0gnzJ3Fw00

(KRON) — The Oakland Police Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying and locating an individual who attempted to kidnap a 2-year-old child, according to a press release from the department. The incident occurred on Tuesday, July 19 just after 12:30 p.m. Officers responded to a report of an attempted kidnapping of a 2-year-old at the AC Transit bus platform at High Street and International Boulevard.

The child’s family members, who are Oakland residents, told responding officers they were threatened by an unknown individual who attempted to take the toddler. After unsuccessfully attempting to take the child, the man assaulted the toddler’s mother. An unknown good Samaritan stepped in to help the mother and the suspect fled the scene, the press release states.

KRON On is streaming news live now

Police describe the individual as a Hispanic male, 40-50 years old, 5’10” tall and weighing 280 pounds. He was wearing a blue hat, a red and blue shirt and black pants.

Anyone with any information on the man is asked to contact the OPD Special Victims Unit at (510) 238-3641 or the TIP LINE at (510) 238-7950.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRON4 News

Suspect who lost keys at crime scene arrested by deputies

(BCN) — A 50-year-old Stockton man who allegedly robbed a business at gunpoint last week near Stockton was apprehended after losing his keys at the scene, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office. At 10:45 p.m. on Thursday the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office received calls that...
STOCKTON, CA
CBS San Francisco

Man killed in Marin City shooting identified, detectives looking for person of interest

MARIN CITY (CBS SF) – The Marin County Sheriff's office on Monday morning identified the man killed in a shooting the day before and said detectives are looking for a person of interest.Authorities say 42-year-old Oakland resident Michael Arthur Rogers was shot to death while sitting in a car in the area of Cole Drive and Drake Avenue Sunday morning. Sheriff's deputies responded to multiple reports of "rapid gunfire" at 10:06 a.m. They arrived on scene to find Rogers suffering from multiple gunshots, and a woman who was in the car with him, who had non-life threatening injuries. Both were taken to a nearby hospital, where Rogers died from his injuries. The woman was later released after being treated.READ MORE: One dead in Marin City triple shooting SundayPolice said a third victim showed up at a local hospital with gunshot wounds. This victim's involvement in the shooting was still unknown as of Monday morning.Detectives say they have identified as a person of interest in the shooting and recovered a firearm from the scene of the shooting.Anyone with information regarding this investigation was asked to contact Detective Guinn at (415) 473-7265 or by e-mail at k_guinn@marinsheriff.org
MARIN COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Lodi homeless woman accused in death of newborn baby

(BCN) — A 23-year-old homeless woman accused of killing her newborn baby at a Lodi encampment was arraigned on murder charges last week, prosecutors said. Ebonie Allen gave birth at a homeless camp along State Route 99 near Pine Street on July 20 and was taken by ambulance to a Lodi Memorial Hospital, which reported the incident about 4:47 p.m. to the California Highway Patrol.
LODI, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oakland, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Oakland, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
KTVU FOX 2

Marin County shootings: Fatal victim identified as Oakland man

Marin County sheriff’s officials on Monday identified the person killed in a shooting that left two others injured over the weekend. Investigators said 42-year-old Michael Arthur Rogers II of Oakland was fatally shot in Marin City on Sunday morning. : Two teenage boys wounded in shooting at Richmond park.
MARIN COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

San Mateo police search for suspect in attempted home burglaries

SAN MATEO, Calif. (KRON) — The San Mateo Police Department is investigating a series of attempted home burglaries, according to a Facebook post. On Friday, the would-be burglar(s) tried to break into four residences and cars on the 400 block of Sylvan Avenue. Video surveillance (below) shows one suspect attempting to burglarize a home. The […]
SAN MATEO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Problematic customer caught on camera rampaging at East Bay bakery

A customer at a Pittsburg bakery became enraged and attacked workers. He was accused of not following COVID protocol at the bakery before, but claimed that was his twin brother. The bakery employees let him buy bread, but he was reminded not to come back. That's what triggered the self-proclaimed military man. Employees suffered injuries in the attack.
PITTSBURG, CA
NBC Bay Area

Caught on Camera: Thieves Ram Car Into Oakland Ice Cream Shop

An Oakland ice cream shop is picking up the pieces after a car intentionally rammed into the store during a break-in that was captured on camera. Surveillance footage shows the moment when the car backed into the front window of Justin Mruskovic's Italian ice and ice cream shop Flavor Brigade.
OAKLAND, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Violent Crime#Samaritan#Hispanic
KRON4 News

2 men gunned down Friday in East Oakland

OAKLAND (BCN) — Gun violence claimed two lives in Oakland following violence Friday afternoon and evening, police said Monday. The latest slaying occurred just after 7 p.m. in the 900 block of 82nd Avenue. Officers responded to that area and located an Oakland man in a vehicle, according to police. The man was suffering from […]
OAKLAND, CA
svdaily.com

Palo Alto Police Arrest Four in Retail Theft

Palo Alto Police have arrested four suspects for organized retail theft last Sunday evening after they were caught shoplifting at lululemon store in the Stanford Shopping Center. The investigation linked them to prior thefts in other cities earlier in the day. On Sunday, July 17, 2022, at about 6:02 p.m.,...
PALO ALTO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

WARNING GRAPHIC: K-9 bites San Jose man's neck for one minute

Anthony Paredes ran from police after his girlfriend stole tequila and he threatened to hurt a Safeway employee. San Jose police deployed a K-9. When the dog found him, it clamped down on his neck for 60 seconds. This body camera video is graphic and disturbing to watch.
SAN JOSE, CA
berkeleyside.org

Teen mugged, knocked out by 2 boys near Berkeley Hills park

A 16-year-old boy was attacked and robbed Sunday night while walking to his car from Codornices Park in the Berkeley Hills, authorities report. The assailants — two boys who appeared to be 17 years old — punched and choked the boy, causing him to pass out during the robbery, according to the Berkeley Police Department.
BERKELEY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS San Francisco

Fremont police investigate Lyft driver being pepper sprayed during customer dispute

FREMONT – Police in Fremont said a Lyft driver was sprayed in the face with pepper spray during a dispute with a customer last week.On July 16, officers with the Fremont Police Department responded to a report of an assault.Police said the Lyft driver was picking up a customer when an argument ensued about the number of passengers allowed on the ride.The customer canceled the ride and ordered a new ride that was assigned to another driver.As the victim was driving away, the suspect sprayed the victim with pepper spray, police said.Officers were able to identify the suspect, and the suspect was located in the area and arrested, police said.
FREMONT, CA
KTVU FOX 2

1 person dead, 2 others injured by gunfire in Marin

MARIN, Calif. - One person was killed, and two others were injured in a shooting in Marin Sunday morning. The Marin County Sheriff was called to the scene Cole Drive in Marin City at 10:30 a.m. where more than one person was suffering from gunshot wounds. A spokesperson for the...
MARIN COUNTY, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Man Airlifted to Hospital After Being Stabbed Multiple Times in Antioch

On Monday, the Antioch Police Department responded to the area of Buchanan Road at Gentrytown for a report of a stabbing just before 8:00 am. Antioch Police located a male who was suffering from multiple stab wounds which prompted a response from Contra Costa County Fire Protection District. Upon arrival, a male was determined to have been stabbed in the chest and shoulder.
ANTIOCH, CA
KRON4 News

Fatal shooting in Fairfield during making of ‘rap video,’ police say

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — A man was found dead on Friday in Fairfield after a shooting in the 1700 block of Enterprise Driver, according to the Fairfield Police Department. Officers said they responded to the area at around 11:15 p.m. and found a man had been shot and was pronounced dead at the scene. Another man was also shot and was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.
FAIRFIELD, CA
CBS Sacramento

Arrest Made After Pennsylvania Woman Diasia Sease Found Shot Dead In Modesto Hotel Room

MODESTO (CBS13) — Homicide detectives investigating the shooting death of a Pennsylvania woman at a Modesto hotel have made an arrest. The Modesto Police Department said Maurice Franklin Jr., 31, of Stockton, was taken into custody Saturday in connection to the death of Diasia Sease, 22, whose body was found with a gunshot wound in a room at the Best Western hotel on West Orangeburg Avenue on Wednesday, July 20. Franklin was arrested in Stockton during a traffic stop. Investigators served a search warrant at his home and located two guns and additional evidence linking him to Sease’s death, police said. At this time, it is unclear if Franklin and Sease knew each other or what the motive in the shooting was.
MODESTO, CA
KRON4 News

Antisemitic flyers distributed in San Rafael: police

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KRON) — The San Rafael Police Department launched an investigation regarding antisemitic flyers distributed in the city. SRPD said it is working to identify who sent out the flyers. Around 6:45 p.m. on Sunday, the department received information that the flyers were left in plastic bags...
SAN RAFAEL, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

34K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy