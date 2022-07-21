Oakland PD seeks help in identifying suspect who attempted to kidnap 2-year-old

(KRON) — The Oakland Police Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying and locating an individual who attempted to kidnap a 2-year-old child, according to a press release from the department. The incident occurred on Tuesday, July 19 just after 12:30 p.m. Officers responded to a report of an attempted kidnapping of a 2-year-old at the AC Transit bus platform at High Street and International Boulevard.

The child’s family members, who are Oakland residents, told responding officers they were threatened by an unknown individual who attempted to take the toddler. After unsuccessfully attempting to take the child, the man assaulted the toddler’s mother. An unknown good Samaritan stepped in to help the mother and the suspect fled the scene, the press release states.

Police describe the individual as a Hispanic male, 40-50 years old, 5’10” tall and weighing 280 pounds. He was wearing a blue hat, a red and blue shirt and black pants.

Anyone with any information on the man is asked to contact the OPD Special Victims Unit at (510) 238-3641 or the TIP LINE at (510) 238-7950.