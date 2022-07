POCAHONTAS, Iowa (KTIV) - Monday was day two of the Register’s Annual Great Bike Ride Across Iowa and riders had to make the 71.2-mile journey from Ida Grove to Pocahontas. The seven-day journey across Iowa is possible for riders of all abilities, but sometimes the logistics of overnight stays can be challenging for some people. For some riders with physical disabilities, a journey like RAGBRAI might seem impossible. But this week, there is a group of 50 adaptive riders aiming to finish the 460-mile journey thanks to one group who gave them a boost of encouragement.

POCAHONTAS, IA ・ 20 HOURS AGO