La Crosse, WI

Law enforcement arrests La Crosse man accused of meth trafficking

By Sam Shilts
 4 days ago
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Authorities arrested a La Crosse man Wednesday for maintaining a drug trafficking place at his Rose Street residence.

57-year-old Bryan Fondren is accused of dealing methamphetamine and maintaining a drug trafficking place at 1422 Rose Street. According to the criminal complaint, an investigation showed Fondren was part of an operation dealing large amounts of meth with several other individuals. A federal judge indicted one of those individuals named in the complaint, Todd Valentine, on July 13 for his role in the operation.

According to the complaint, Fondren sold a confidential informant working with law enforcement 52.6 grams of meth in February of 2021. La Crosse Police arrested Fondren on a warrant from Wood County where he allegedly failed to sit a mandatory 30 day jail sentence for disorderly conduct and theft charges.

Fondren has five other open cases, according to the Wisconsin Court System, including charges of burglaries in Jackson County.

Fondren is expected to appear in La Crosse County Circuit Court Thursday.

