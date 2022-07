Lewisburg, Pa. — A Walmart employee threatened to slit the throats of two of the store's managers while working last month, police say Kody Allen Hively, 29, of Watsontown, was working the overnight shift at the Walmart on AJK Boulevard in Kelly Township on June 2 when he reportedly made the threats. Team leaders working the shift with Hively told Milton State Trooper Patrick Kineston that Hively allegedly threatened to "strong-arm" managers Christopher Ford and Brandon Nickels. Hively also threatened to slit the managers' throats,...

