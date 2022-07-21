Former Olympian accused of shocking road-rage outburst

A cyclist at the center of an ugly road-rage incident in Sydney has been revealed to be former Olympian Tony Lally.

The former road racing cyclist, who represented Ireland at the 1980 Moscow Olympic Games, was identified by The Daily Mail as the man behind a furious outburst towards a motorist.

The incident was captured on film by a young single mum identified by 7News as Sydney woman Monique.

The furious tirade has renewed calls for cyclists to register to ride on the roads.

The vision shows the cyclist open the driver-side door of the vehicle and unleash an expletive fuelled tirade.

Former Olympic cyclist Tony Lally was filmed screaming at a woman in a road rage incident. 7NEWS Australia/YouTube

“Are you f—-ing blind,” Lally can be heard saying.

“You fat c–t. You cut me off, you pulled right in front of me. You nearly knocked me off.”

She is heard saying later in the video: “I was indicating, and I turned … it was perfectly safe.”

After the incident, Monique told Seven she was “shaking” and “I couldn’t drive. It wasn’t safe to drive.”

Monique said she was shaking after the incident. 7NEWS Australia/YouTube

She reportedly passed the footage on to police but was told there is nothing they can do without the cyclist’s identification.

Lawyer Sam Macedone said on the 7News report that it would be hard for police to do anything due to the lack of registration.

“There’s really nothing you can do because there’s no registration plate, there’s no identification, there’s nothing,” he said.

However, the Australian Cycle Alliance told Seven while the man went too far with his outburst, registering bikes would be an “expensive exercise”.

Tony Lally, who represented Ireland in the 1980 Olympics, called Monique a “fat c–t.” 7NEWS Australia/YouTube

“This person doesn’t represent cycling any more than he represents people that live in Sydney,” the spokesperson told 7NEWS.com.au .

“It would cost just as much to register a bike as it does to register a car in order to make it financially viable.

“Do we start at four-year-olds on their balance bikes … how do you manage when you have multiple bikes?

“The cost of the system would far outweigh the benefit of the system.”

Following his cycling career, Lally has since settled in Australia and has become a successful businessman and formerly held the position of CEO for industry super fund Sunsuper.