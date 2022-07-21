ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane County, WA

Man arrested in road rage murder had child in the car at the time

By Erin Robinson
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z60eq_0gnzHD4N00

SPOKANE, Wash. – Court records say the man suspected of killing another man during a road rage incident last week had a nine-year-old child in the car at the time.

The Washington State Patrol arrested 28-year-old Treven F. Lewis as the suspect in 34-year-old David Knoepfle’s death.

Court records show Lewis was under community supervision for a manslaughter conviction. In 2014, Lewis was convicted of killing 65-year-old Frank Motta.

Lewis killed the Vietnam veteran when Motta was trying to break up an underage drinking party.

He served just under seven years in prison on that charge and was released from prison in April 2021.

Now, Lewis faces a second-degree murder charge for the road rage shooting.

Last Friday night, Knoepfle’s fiancee called police to say he had crashed off of Appleway Boulevard after a road rage shooting.

She reported a white Chevrolet Malibu had left the scene.

She told police the situation started on Maple Street and 5th Ave when either the suspect’s vehicle or hers drifted into the other person’s lane. She said Lewis honked his horn and she thought that was it.

Court records show Knoepfle was in a different car, but nearby. When he and his fiance entered the freeway, she got in front of his car. She told police Lewis drove up alongside her and pointed a blank handgun at her through the window.

According to court records, she changed lanes and Knoepfle came up behind her. Then she heard several gunshots.

Knoepfle’s fiancee told police she saw his car exit quickly and crash into a fence. She stopped by him and called 911 when she noticed blood on his shirt. Court records show she saw a bullet hole on his right side.

The Spokane County Medical Examiner later determined the shot entered through his back.

The white Chevy Malibu involved in the shooting left the scene before police arrived, but a community tip helped police identify Lewis as the suspect.

Court records show that Lewis’ 9-year-old child was in the car at the time of the shooting. The little girl told her mother that Lewis was responsible and she contacted the police.

Police searched Lewis’ name on Facebook and found he was in a relationship with a woman they learned owned a Chevy Malibu.

That woman’s coworker also called the police about the shooting. She told police Lewis’ girlfriend was emotional and distraught, saying that he used her gun for the shooting to protect children in the car.

Shell casings at the scene matched a gun owned by Lewis’ partner. Court records show “Lewis told her [his partner] to admit to driving and ‘take the fall’ since she did not have any felonies on her record.”

WSP ultimately developed probable cause to arrest Lewis. He was booked into jail Wednesday night.

He made his first court appearance in District Court Thursday.

The judge addressed Lewis, and he said, ” It’s all fraudulent. All these frivolous allegations,” as he shook his head.

His next court appearance will be in Superior Court.

RELATED: Suspect arrested in deadly road rage shooting on I-90

PREVIOUS: Victim in I-90 road rage shooting identified

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane Police conducting death investigation on West Boone Avenue

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police are conducting a death investigation on West Boone Avenue between Walnut and Cedar. Police responded to the report of a dead person at a home on West Boone Avenue. They received the report at 8:20 a.m. on Sunday morning. Crime scene tape is surrounding the house. HAPPENING NOW: SPD presence on Boone ave. Crime scene...
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane man faces 47 criminal charges in identity theft scheme

SPOKANE, Wash. – A Spokane man faces 47 criminal charges including identity theft, forgery, theft and criminal impersonation. Spokane Police arrested Azariah Hulsey on July 14 stemming from an extensive scheme of identity theft and the use of fraudulent checks. Police say Hulsey purchased over $30,000 in items from...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Spokane County, WA
City
Spokane, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Spokane County, WA
Crime & Safety
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Suspect arrested in deadly road rage shooting on I-90

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol has arrested a suspect for the shooting that occurred on eastbound I-90 on Friday. Detectives found probable cause to arrest 28-year-old Treven F. Lewis, who was taken into custody without incident Wednesday afternoon. Lewis is accused of shooting and killing 34-year-old David...
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Possible South Hill Chick-Fil-A faces building hurdles

SPOKANE, Wash. — Could a Chick-fil-A be coming to the South Hill? It’s possible, but there could be some hurdles. San Diego’s 4G Development and Consulting has filed an application with the City of Spokane expressing interest in putting a franchise at the corner of 29th Ave and Regal St. The possible location would be right across the street from...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Body recovered from Latah Creek

SPOKANE, Wash. — First responders have recovered a body from Latah Creek near W. Sunset Boulevard. The Spokane Police Department received a call about a body floating in the water at 1:15 p.m. Fire and Rescue crews retrieved the body and now Major Crimes is investigating the cause of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Shooting#Vietnam Veteran#Violent Crime#Chevrolet
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

One person dead in ATV crash in Bonner County

BONNER COUNTY, Idaho.– A woman from Colorado died from the injuries she suffered in an ATV crash. A 47-year-old woman and a 44-year-old woman were in the ATV when it crashed on Trestle Creek Road. The driver took a curve too quickly, causing the ATV to drive off the road and crash.
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Crash cleared from US 195, no injuries reported

SPANGLE, Wash. — US 195 has reopened between Spangle and Rosalia. The road was closed from Bradshaw Road to the town of Plaza for a semi-truck crash. Washington State Patrol Trooper D. Power said a person in a silver car ran a stop sign on Bradshaw and clipped the front of a semi-truck. The semi veered left and crashed into...
SPANGLE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

‘Be aware’: Local man says a Facebook car sale nearly turned into a crime

SPOKANE, Wash. — An avid online shopper says a Facebook Marketplace transaction could have left him without a car. William Hagy says he often meets potential buyers in supermarket parking lots. After, a close call with a possible scammer, he’s glad he spotted red flags and canceled a meet-up. He’s selling his Range Rover for $12,000 on Facebook Marketplace. On...
SPOKANE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
Country
Vietnam
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Mullan Road Bridge, Argonne exit reopen to traffic

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — After being closed for months, the Mullan Road Bridge reopened to traffic on Monday. The bridge had been closed since May as Washington State Department of Transportation crews replaced the deteriorating concrete on the bridge deck. The construction also closed access to Argonne Road via the off-ramp from eastbound I-90. Traffic is now flowing through that...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

The Salvation Army’s Backpacks For Kids campaign continues through July 31

SPOKANE, Wash. — There is one week left to help families get free backpacks and school supplies for their students this school year. The Salvation Army’s Backpacks For Kids campaign has been going on all month at participating nomnom convenience stores in Spokane, Spokane Valley, Airway Heights, Liberty Lake and Coeur d’Alene. RELATED: Salvation Army of Spokane launches 13th annual...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Teenager who drowned in Spokane River identified

CORBIN PARK, ID. — The teenager who drowned in the Spokane River near Corbin Park has been identified. The Kootenai County Coroner identified 14-year-old Henry Jack from Spokane, Washington, as the victim. The Kootenai County Sheriff’s office says there is nothing suspicious on the incident and that it is...
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane, WA
15K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KXLY.com and 4 News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the Inland Northwest.

 https://www.kxly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy