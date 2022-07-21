ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oscar Mayer Wienermobile spotted in Augusta

By Brandon Dawson
 4 days ago

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Some people in Downtown Augusta were treated to a surprise as the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile made a pitstop near 6th and Ellis St.

The Wienermobile was on it’s way to Atlanta and the drivers decided to grab lunch in the Garden City.

We had a chance to speak with the drivers about how Augusta has treated them for their brief stay.

Even though the Wienermobile was only here for a short time, it didn’t stop people from take pictures with the vehicle and getting a history lesson from it’s drivers.

The iconic vehicle has been around since the 1930’s and it’s been driving around the country and making peoples day ever since.

The Wienermobile travels year round, and they normally post their schedule a few months in advance.

Back in 2019 when the giant, hot dog on wheels, came to town it brightened plenty of locals day, even causing some of them to sing the classic Oscar Mayer Weiner Song.

This surely isn’t the last time that Augusta see’s the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile, but for the few people who caught it while it was in Downtown Augusta, it’ll be a memory that stays with them for years to come.

Did you spot the Weinermobile? If so, share your pic with us in the comments on Facebook.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zzOni_0gnzFzUx00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y8PhO_0gnzFzUx00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OK1fa_0gnzFzUx00

