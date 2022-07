GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – What happened to Duncan Alexander “Alex” Burrell Gordon, the South Carolina man who allegedly fell into a shredder at a recycling plant?. Alex Burrell Gordon, 20, of Greer, is now presumed dead after microscopic pieces of skin, fat and bones found stuck in the recycling shredder’s conveyor belt were connected to his DNA. But not officially. His remains had been first identified by a blood test as “not human,” and so the shredder continued to run, destroying additional evidence, and perhaps, the family’s chance at closure.

GREER, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO