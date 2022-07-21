ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cobb County, GA

3 teens charged with arson for Chimney Lakes gazebo fire

By Wendy Parker
 3 days ago

Cobb Fire investigators say three 14-year-old boys have been charged with third-degree arson in connection with a fire that was set to the gazebo of the Chimney Lakes subdivision in East Cobb. Chief investigator...

