Over the last month, the Mean Dollar Invested Age (MDIA) for Dogecoin (DOGE) has been increasing, according to data from blockchain analysis firm, Santiment. The MDIA is the average age of all tokens on the blockchain weighed by the purchase price, meaning as the MDIA increases, the longer the price of the token stays stagnant. If the MDIA drops, it means that the wallet addresses of the token are becoming more active.

