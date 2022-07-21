ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Georgia's Smart gets 10-year extension, raise to $10.25M

WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=119HQR_0gnzCsQV00
SEC Media Days Football Georgia head coach Kirby Smart speaks during NCAA college football Southeastern Conference Media Days, Wednesday, July 20, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) (John Bazemore)

ATHENS, Ga. — (AP) — Georgia's Kirby Smart has agreed to a contract extension through the 2031 season, a 10-year agreement worth more than $110 million that makes him the latest coach to land the type of megadeal that is becoming increasingly common in college football.

The deal announced Thursday has been expected for weeks.

Coming off a national championship season, Smart will be paid $10.25 million this season in base salary and supplemental compensation. He will receive raises each season, which lead to total compensation of $12.25 million in 2031.

Smart joins Alabama's Nick Saban, Ohio State's Ryan Day, LSU's Brian Kelly, Michigan State's Mel Tucker and Texas A&M's Jimbo Fisher as college football coaches who will make at least $9 million in 2022.

The extension comes after Smart led the Bulldogs to Georgia's first national championship since 1980.

“Coach Smart’s impact on the University of Georgia extends far past his significant accolades as our head football coach,” athletic director Josh Brooks said in a statement. “He and his wife are Bulldogs through and through, and it is evident that Athens and UGA mean as much to him as he means to us.

"I am excited for our football program’s continued success under his direction. The future of Georgia football remains bright with coach Smart as its steadfast leader.”

The new deal came one day after Smart confirmed at the Southeastern Conference Media Days in Atlanta that he was close to an extension. He is 66-15 in six years at Georgia.

Smart receives a raise of more than $3 million for this season. He was set to earn $7.1 million on his old deal, which ran through the 2024 season.

Under Smart, Georgia has finished first in the SEC East four times and has won six bowl games. Georgia lost in the 2018 national championship game before finally breaking through with its win over Alabama in last season's title game.

Smart is a former Georgia defensive back.

“This is home for us, our roots run deep here,” Smart said. “My commitment to this university and our football program is unwavering. I’m thankful to President Jere Morehead and Josh Brooks for their continued support of Georgia football.”

Smart said he is “certainly proud of what we’ve been able to accomplish” but added "I’m confident the best is yet to come.”

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Athens, GA
Sports
Athens, GA
Football
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
City
Athens, GA
Local
Georgia Football
City
Atlanta, GA
WSB Radio

Judge upholds Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's eligibility

ATLANTA — (AP) — A judge in Atlanta has rejected an appeal by a group of voters and affirmed the Georgia secretary of state's decision that U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is eligible to run for reelection. The five voters from Greene's district sought to have her removed...
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Radio

Stott’s HR, 5 RBIs rally Phils by Braves

Bryson Stott hit a three run homer in the bottom of the eighth to give the Phillies a 6-3 come-from-behind win over the Braves Monday night in Philadelphia. Stott also doubled and drove in five runs as the Phillies won the opener of the three game series. With the loss,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimbo Fisher
Person
Jere Morehead
Person
Kirby Smart
Person
Nick Saban
Person
Mel Tucker
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Bowl Games#American Football#Ohio State#Lsu#Texas A M#The University Of Georgia#Uga
WSB Radio

Traffic stop leads to massive drug bust in several metro Atlanta counties, 4 arrested

A traffic stop in Forsyth County led to enough fentanyl for more than 400,000 lethal doses being taken off the streets. Forsyth County deputies saw a car on GA 400 at McGinnis Ferry Rd. not staying in its lane on the Fourth of July and pulled the car for a DUI. While searching the car, deputies found 32 kilograms of methamphetamine and two guns, one of which had been stolen.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
WSB Radio

Bear sighting in Fulton County, police urge caution

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Alpharetta police want residents to proceed with caution after receiving numerous calls regarding a bear roaming through the city. The bear, officials said was struck by a vehicle and fled into the woods behind the Hotel at Avalon. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts...
FULTON COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Georgia
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
Sports
Ohio State University
Place
Athens
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
41K+
Followers
82K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy