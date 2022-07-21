ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Sunisa Lee Deserves Another Medal For Her ESPYs French Manicure

By Ariel Baker
POPSUGAR
POPSUGAR
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Sunisa Lee once again served up a mood-board-worthy-manicure moment. The Olympic gymnast attended the ESPY Awards last night, and her classic, deep french manicure deserved its own medal. Lee arrived on the red carpet with her hair pulled back into a chic updo with two additional pieces...

www.popsugar.com

Comments / 0

Related
POPSUGAR

J Lo's Honeymoon Outfits Include a Corset Dress and 6-Inch Platforms

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are officially married and celebrating their honeymoon. After tying the knot in Las Vegas in an intimate ceremony — during which the bride wore a white dress "from an old movie" and Affleck wore "a jacket from [his] closet," per Lopez's "On The JLo" newsletter — the pair are now in full-blown romantic-getaway mode.
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Jennifer Lopez's Honeymoon Nails Are Bringing the Bridal Vibes to Paris

Jennifer Lopez's honeymoon nails are a trendy extension of her bridal look in all the best ways. The multihyphenate is currently honeymooning in Paris with her husband, Ben Affleck, after the two tied the knot on July 17 at Vegas's Little White Wedding Chapel. Given her affinity for neutral nail colors, Lopez's simple white nails for the occasion are both a nice change of pace her and very on-trend with the rise of the minimalist manicure.
BEAUTY & FASHION
POPSUGAR

Nicola Peltz-Beckham Goes "Back to Her Roots" With Brunette Hair

Nicola Peltz-Beckham is known for her enviable long, blond hair, but the model has officially moved over to the dark side this weekend by dyeing her hair brunette. Showcasing her new look on Instagram on July 23, Peltz-Beckham captioned her photo "back to my roots" while unveiling her ultra-cool shag haircut. This is the first time she's gone au natural since 2012 when she starred as Katara in "The Last Airbender," so it's a big change. The warm brown color undoubtedly makes her green eyes pop, and fans were quick to tell her how amazing she looks.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sunisa Lee
POPSUGAR

Kim Kardashian Shares Snap of True, Dream, Chicago, and Penelope Supporting North West

Some of the littlest members of the Kardashian family came out to root for North West at her basketball game on July 22. Her mom, Kim Kardashian, and her youngest sister, Chicago, were both in the stands alongside Khloé Kardashian and her daughter, True Thompson; Rob Kardashian's daughter, Dream Kardashian; and Kourtney Kardashian Barker's daughter, Penelope Disick. The kids looked like they were having fun in a photo that Kim Kardashian shared on her Instagram Story.
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Selena Gomez Celebrates Her 30th Birthday With Help From Taylor Swift

Selena Gomez celebrated turning 30 by hanging out with one of her oldest friends, Taylor Swift. On Friday, the "Only Murders in the Building" star posted two photos from her birthday celebration on Instagram, both of which featured her and Swift celebrating her big day. Gomez used the caption on her post to put her own spin on the classic "30, flirty, and thriving" line from "13 Going on 30." She changed the line to: "30, nerdy and worthy."
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Celebrate J Lo's Birthday in Paris With Their Kids

A week after tying the knot in Las Vegas, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are celebrating their new life together with a Parisian getaway. The couple touched down in the City of Love on the evening of July 21 along with their kids Emme, 14; Seraphina, 13; and Violet, 16. Shortly after their arrival, the blended family was spotted dining at famed restaurant Matignon. Lopez and Affleck appeared to be in newlywed bliss, showing plenty of PDA.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manicure#Espy Awards#Olympics#Espys#French
POPSUGAR

Quinta Brunson Shines in Rainbow Feathers at the ESPYs

Quinta Brunson ruffled her own feathers last night (in a good way) at the ESPY Awards, wearing a dress made entirely out of multicolored plumes. The rainbow Prabal Gurung minidress was perfectly suited for Brunson, the writer and comedian behind the Emmy-nominated Hulu series "Abbott Elementary," and was thoughtfully accessorized with bright-pink Stuart Weitzman heels. The end result created a playful and whimsical effect that was still elevated. Brunson seemed to practically float down the red carpet.
BEAUTY & FASHION
POPSUGAR

Let's Unpack the Ending of Jordan Peele's Latest Horror Thriller, "Nope"

Over the last few years, Jordan Peele has changed how people view horror films. With elevated concepts that are both creative and dripping in social commentary, movies like "Get Out" (2017), "Us" (2019), and even a new installment of "Candyman" (2021) have delivered entertaining stories that stay with the audience long after the credits roll. Due to the overwhelming success of each of Peele's films — including a Best Picture Oscar nomination for "Get Out" — expectations ran high for his latest project, "Nope." Well, the movie delivers in an unexpected way, proving that Peele's range of horror is vast and unpredictable. Fans weren't entirely sure what to expect because of the movie's vague and suspenseful marketing. Still, we all had a feeling it would be a masterpiece.
MOVIES
Variety

YouTube Unveils Its 2022 ‘Foundry Class’ of New Artists — Past Alums Include Dua Lipa, Gunna, Rosalia

Click here to read the full article. YouTube has announced the Foundry Class of 2022, welcoming 30 new artists to its global artist development program. The Class of 2022 is Foundry’s biggest class to date, featuring indie talent spanning genres and continents. Created in 2015, Foundry is YouTube’s incubator for independent music, supporting indie artists at all stages of their careers through annual artist development classes and ongoing release support campaigns. YouTube provides partner strategy support, marketing promotion, and seed funding for content development that can be used for experimenting with new music to diversifying video creation formats. To date, Foundry programs...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Celebrities
POPSUGAR

Misty Copeland Reveals She Recently Welcomed Her First Child

Misty Copeland is a mom! In a July interview with People, the famed ballet dancer revealed she welcomed her first child, a son, with husband Olu Evans three months ago. Copeland also said she plans to take time away from the stage to focus on her family. "I'm on maternity leave right now. I have a 3-month-old," she told the outlet. "But I will be back on the stage in 2023, hopefully, in the fall." Copeland added that she and Evans are taking their son abroad this summer to Corsica, France.
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Chloe Kim Brings Cutouts and a Thigh-High Slit to the ESPYs Red Carpet

Athletes traded their uniforms for red carpet attire at Wednesday night's ESPY Awards in Los Angeles. Chloe Kim was one of many best dressed guests at the event, among stars like Ciara and Russell Wilson, the Curry family, Suni Lee, Alison Brie, and more. The snowboarding champion dressed in head-to-toe Versace, wearing a bold blue asymmetric dress decorated with a slash cutout and Versace's signature gold safety pins. The jersey gown was completed with a formfitting silhouette and a thigh-high side slit, showing off Kim's chain-link stilettos, also from the designer.
LOS ANGELES, CA
POPSUGAR

Kid Cudi Walks Off Stage at Rolling Loud After Fans Throw Objects at the Stage

Kid Cudi headlined Rolling Loud Miami on July 22 but ended his performance after only 30 minutes after members of the audience continued to throw objects at him even after he threatened to walk off. Cudi had joined the festival lineup as a replacement for Kanye West, who dropped out of the lineup less than a week before he was set to perform. West did end up making an appearance, however, joining Lil Durk on stage at around the same time Cudi left the stage and performing a version of "Father Stretch My Hands, Pt. 1," a song off "The Life of Pablo" that features Cudi on the chorus.
MUSIC
POPSUGAR

Simone Biles Paired a Fringe Halter Top With Tall Wedges on Instagram

Simone Biles staged the cutest photo shoot in celebration of her fiancé, Jonathan Owens's, birthday, and she of course brought her sartorial A game to the occasion. Posing alongside Owens in an Instagram post, the gymnast showcased a summery, all-white ensemble that featured a crop top with a criss-cross neck and a row of vertical fringe cascading from the rounded neckline. Biles complemented the dramatic effect of the fringed top with a pair of high-waist, ankle-length trousers and classic brown wedges by Saint Laurent. The chic, slightly textured look perfectly matched the beachside location the couple was photographed in, as did Biles's long boxy braids with blond highlights. She opted against wearing many accessories, choosing instead to place all the focus solely on her summer-ready outfit.
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

POPSUGAR

New York City, NY
62K+
Followers
21K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

POPSUGAR powers the optimism and dreams of women around the world through positive, purposeful, and playful content. We inspire happiness, strength, and confidence to be your best self.

 https://www.popsugar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy