Sunisa Lee Deserves Another Medal For Her ESPYs French Manicure

Over the last few years, Jordan Peele has changed how people view horror films. With elevated concepts that are both creative and dripping in social commentary, movies like "Get Out" (2017), "Us" (2019), and even a new installment of "Candyman" (2021) have delivered entertaining stories that stay with the audience long after the credits roll. Due to the overwhelming success of each of Peele's films — including a Best Picture Oscar nomination for "Get Out" — expectations ran high for his latest project, "Nope." Well, the movie delivers in an unexpected way, proving that Peele's range of horror is vast and unpredictable. Fans weren't entirely sure what to expect because of the movie's vague and suspenseful marketing. Still, we all had a feeling it would be a masterpiece.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO