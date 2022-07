Vehicular traffic on streets in Abita Springs will be required to move a little slower in the wake of action taken by the Town Council this week. At its regular monthly meeting on July 19, the council voted 5-0 in favor of an ordinance to set a 20 mph speed limit on all streets under the jurisdiction of the town. The ordinance does not cover state roads that cut through Abita Springs, which have varying speed limits in different locations.

ABITA SPRINGS, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO