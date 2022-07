GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The City of Greenville will be holding three public input meetings on Wednesday regarding the future of its bar ordinance. A media release states community stakeholders will have a chance to learn more about proposed changes to the 500-foot bar ordinance on Wednesday. The first meeting is at 10 a.m. via Zoom. Two other meetings will be held on Wednesday in the Third Floor Gallery of City Hall, located at 200 West 5th St., one at 1:30 and the other at 6 p.m.

GREENVILLE, NC ・ 20 HOURS AGO