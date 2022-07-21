Police Blotter

Virtual Meeting for Development Proposal at 6604 Odana Rd. Please join me for a virtual neighborhood meeting on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at 6:30pm, where we will hear about Apex Real Estate Holdings, LLC and Walter Wayne Development's development proposal for 6604 Odana Road, formerly Market Square Theatre. The proposal is for approximately 98 residential units in five stories over two levels of parking. It would require a demolition permit and conditional use approval. You can join the virtual meeting using your computer, smartphone, or tablet, or you can listen in via telephone. You will receive login information after registering at www.cityofmadison.com/MeetingJuly26Odana.

DANE COUNTY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO