Police Blotter

 4 days ago

It has been a bit since I've sent out a blog post. Hope everyone is enjoying the summer thus far!. I first want to draw your attention to some events coming up in the West Sistrict. These are three great opportunities to venture out into community spaces!. On 7/23/22...

Police Incident Reports A Selection of Noteworthy Incident Reports

The Madison Police Department investigated a single-vehicle motorcycle crash early Monday morning. The 911 caller heard a crash and screaming. The caller also noticed two people running from the scene. Officers on scene contacted STOC, State Traffic Operations Center for assistance. STOC provided information on the direction of traffic and...
Fire Displaces One

One person was displaced following an early morning apartment fire on Badger Parkway, in the Town of Madison. Fire units were dispatched at 5:17am to a multi-unit apartment building on the 2300 block of Badger Parkway. Ladder 6 arrived first on scene at 5:20am. Upon arrival Ladder 6 reported that...
New Parking Restrictions, Goodman Pool, CARES Team Expands

Here are this week's updates. Parking restriction signs like these went up recently in a portion of the Dudgeon-Monroe neighborhood and a few of you have sent me emails asking what they're about. The new restrictions are part of the Clean Streets Clean Lakes ordinance which stipulates that the signs...
Highlights for the Week of July 25, 2022

Virtual Meeting for Development Proposal at 6604 Odana Rd. Please join me for a virtual neighborhood meeting on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at 6:30pm, where we will hear about Apex Real Estate Holdings, LLC and Walter Wayne Development's development proposal for 6604 Odana Road, formerly Market Square Theatre. The proposal is for approximately 98 residential units in five stories over two levels of parking. It would require a demolition permit and conditional use approval. You can join the virtual meeting using your computer, smartphone, or tablet, or you can listen in via telephone. You will receive login information after registering at www.cityofmadison.com/MeetingJuly26Odana.
Week of July 25: Monona Terrace 25th party rescheduled to Sunday, neighborhood development meetings, and more

The Monona Terrace 25th Anniversary party is rescheduled by 1 day to Sunday the 24th due to the likely thunderstorms. Also, two neighborhood development meetings coming up this week, plus other city news and events!. Dane County Moves into "High" COVID-19 Community Levels. Two Virtual Neighborhood Meetings this week: Plaza...
Movies with Madison Parks - Jurassic Park

*NEW DATE: SUNDAY, JULY 24* RESCHEDULED due to the weather. Bring a lawn chair and enjoy this FREE movie night in Lisa Link Peace Park! Madison’s Central Business Improvement District (BID) in partnership with Madison Parks, proudly presents a free monthly movie series in the heart of Downtown Madison!
Meadowridge Book Club: Deacon King Kong by James McBride

Join us for the Meadowridge Book Club! This month we will be reading and discussing Deacon King Kong by James McBride!. "In September 1969, a fumbling, cranky old church deacon known as Sportcoat shuffles into the courtyard of the Cause Houses housing project in south Brooklyn, pulls a .45 from his pocket, and in front of everybody shoots the project's drug dealer at point-blank range. The reasons for this desperate burst of violence and the consequences that spring from it lie at the heart of this funny, moving novel."
