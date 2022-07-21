ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brattleboro Interim Town Manager Press Release on Recent Events

———–—— By now many of you have seen the news. The body of a young woman was found dead in a vehicle on Elliot Street. A search for a suspect ended later that same day with a...

WCAX

Vt. digital services secretary cited after parking dispute

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s digital services secretary has been cited for disorderly conduct after a parking dispute. Montpelier Police say it happened Wednesday in the parking lot of the DMV Building on State Street. According to police, Jason Carrara, 39, of Chester, was parked in Secretary John Quinn’s...
MONTPELIER, VT
WNYT

Autopsy results in for Vermont homicide investigation

Autopsy results from Vermont State Police are in for the deaths of Mary Anderson and Matthew Davis. Davis has ties to the Pittsfield area. Anderson was found dead in her truck Tuesday in Brattleboro. Davis, her former boyfriend, was shot dead by state police in West Brattleboro later that same...
BRATTLEBORO, VT
nbcboston.com

Inmate Dies at State Prison in NH

Officials at a prison in New Hampshire announced that an inmate died at a facility in Concord on Saturday. Per the New Hampshire Department of Corrections, an inmate receiving medical care in the health services unit at the New Hampshire State Prison for Men was found unresponsive early in the afternoon. Officials said that life-saving measures were started immediately and that an ambulance was called.
CONCORD, NH
VTDigger

Woman found dead in Brattleboro was shot to death, autopsy shows

A central Massachusetts woman whose body was found in her truck in Brattleboro died of a gunshot wound to the head, according to autopsy results released Thursday evening. The slaying of Mary Anderson, 23, of Harvard, Massachusetts, remains under investigation by law enforcement agencies in Vermont, Massachusetts and New Hampshire, “including when and where she was killed and whether she was abducted,” Vermont State Police said in a press release announcing the autopsy results.
BRATTLEBORO, VT
whdh.com

Mary Anderson, ex-boyfriend autopsy reports released

BRATTLEBORO, Vermont (WHDH)– The Vermont State Police shared results of autopsies performed on Mary Anderson, a Harvard woman found dead in her truck in Brattleboro, and her ex-boyfriend, named a person of interest in the case. Anderson, 23, died of a gunshot wound to the head, and the manner...
BRATTLEBORO, VT
cnyhomepage.com

Autopsy: Woman found dead in Vermont was shot

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (NEWS10) – Autopsies were completed Thursday on Mary Anderson, the woman whose body was found in her truck in Brattleboro, and her ex-boyfriend Matthew Davis. Davis has been named a person of interest in the case. Anderson, 23, of Harvard, Massachusetts, died from a gunshot wound to...
BRATTLEBORO, VT
MassLive.com

Mary Anderson investigation: Vermont State Police identify officers who shot and killed Matthew Davis, Anderson’s ex-boyfriend

Vermont State Police have identified Detective Sgts. Jesse Robson and Samuel Truex as the troopers who fired at Matthew Davis, a person of interest in the disappearance of his ex-girlfriend Mary Anderson. Brattleboro Police Patrol Officer Ryder Carbone also fired his department-issued shotgun during the encounter with Davis, state police...
BRATTLEBORO, VT
WCAX

Nevada man pleads guilty in Vt. murder-for-hire scheme

Fans of “Harry Potter” can get outside for some magic in Rutland Saturday. Mass. woman’s death ruled homicide; police appeal to public for information. Authorities say the Massachusetts woman found dead in a pickup truck in Brattleboro early Tuesday morning died of a gunshot wound to the head and that the manner of her death is a homicide.
RUTLAND, VT
westernmassnews.com

Fallen tree closes part of Route 2 in Erving

ERVING, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Part of Route 2 in Franklin County is closed in both directions. Mass. State Police said that a tree came down, which brought utility lines down onto a vehicle, near Prospect Road in Erving. No injuries have been reported. Western Mass News will continue to follow...
ERVING, MA
WCAX

Two arrested in Springfield drug bust

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - Two people were arrested Wednesday after a drug bust in Springfield. Vermont State Police say it happened at an apartment on Union Street around 6 a.m. Troopers arrested Shane Tie, 46, and Martine Protas, 43, both of Springfield. They were charged with the sale of meth,...
SPRINGFIELD, VT
wamc.org

Six Vermont communities receive federal block grants

More than $2 million in federal Community Development Block Grants will go to six projects across Vermont. Vermont Governor Phil Scott announced that the $2.22 million will go to the towns of Arlington, Highgate, Pittsford and Randolph and the cities of South Burlington and Vergennes. The Republican calls the grants an essential resource that help local communities with priority projects that benefit mostly low- and moderate-income residents.
VERMONT STATE
ibrattleboro.com

Vernon Street Closure

Town Manager’s Office 230 Main Street Brattleboro, VT 05301. *************************************************************************************. Green Mountain Power will be working on Vernon Street around the intersection of Vernon Street and Bridge Street on Monday, July 25, 2022 from 5:00am to 3:00pm. During that time Vernon Street will be closed from Main Street to Royal Road. During the remainder of the week there may be alternate traffic.
BRATTLEBORO, VT
CBS Boston

Driver involved in deadly NH crash will go to trial Monday

RANDOLPH, N.H. - The former truck driver accused of crashing into and killing seven motorcyclists in New Hampshire is about to go on trial.On Wednesday, a jury of 18 people was seated in the case of Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, and the trial is scheduled to begin Monday.Prosecutors will try to prove Zhukovskyy was high on drugs when he crashed into members of a motorcycle club in Randolph, New Hampshire, in 2019. The victims, members of the Jarheads Motorcycle Club, were from New Hampshire, Massachusetts and Rhode Island. Two of the seven people killed were from Lakeville. Zhukovskyy is from West Springfield.Zhukovskyy has a 2014 conviction of operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol in Massachusetts, and he was released on bail in Connecticut on a similar offense at the time of the 2019 crash.  
RANDOLPH, NH

