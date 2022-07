BIG BEND NATIONAL PARK - An elderly Houston man was found dead in Big Bend National Park Thursday. According to the National Park Service, on July 21, 2022, the Big Bend National Park’s Communication Center was notified of a fatality on Chimneys Trail. When Rangers responded, the discovered a deceased 75-year-old Houston man about a half mile from the trailhead. No obvious cause of death has been identified. Chimneys Trail is a 5-mile round trip hike, is moderately-difficult, and features volcanic formations in the desert west of the park. Deputy Superintendent David Elkwitz stated, “Big…

