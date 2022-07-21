Meet your candidates: Christine Baker

The Tribune distributed questionnaires to candidates running in contested races in the August primary. The responses below have not been edited.

Christine Baker (Democrat) is running for the 88th House District seat.

Name: Christine Baker

Age: 70

Occupation: Retired Educator; GHAPS School Board, 10 years

Home Town: Grand Haven (since 1982); Born/Raised in Detroit

Introduction: I have lived, worked, invested in, and raised my family here for the past 40 years. I understand the community and its values. My three children graduated from Grand Haven Area Public Schools (GHAPS). Two of my grandchildren currently attend GHAPS. Most of my active, political involvement has been through leadership in the Grand Haven Area League of Women Voters - advocating for voting access and rights; voter education; and public policy. I have spent all of my career in public education in Ottawa County, first with GHAPS. I retired from the Ottawa Area Intermediate School District (OAISD) in 2011 after 10 years in Early Childhood. Further, since retiring, I was elected to the GHAPS Board of Education where I have served for the past 10 years, currently as Vice President. My family has owned and operated a business for 150 years in the community. That gives me a lens into the needs of small businesses as well as the needs of employees navigating work and family balance.

Why am I running: I want to have a positive influence on public policy impacting our state and local community. The 88th is a newly drawn district with new opportunities to shape cooperation with Muskegon County, and to reimagine representation at the state level from West Michigan. My experience in education, on the school board, and with the League of Women Voters gives me a unique perspective and deep public policy knowledge to serve constituents. The intersection of business, public services, community resources, and public policy is important to understand for a leader and lawmaker. For all to thrive, policy must support all sectors of the community. As a long time member of the community, an experienced education professional, proven public servant, honest broker of ideas, and someone committed to transparency, I am well qualified to serve as the state representative for the Michigan 88th.

Important Issues: My three statewide priorities are Democracy, Education, and the Economy

– Our Democracy is fragile. Voting rights and civil rights are in need of protection from restrictive measures based on misinformation and discrimination. Political power must be shared in order to maintain an inclusive system of governance. Further, campaign finance laws need reform to shine a light on dark money in politics.

– Public education is a cornerstone of our democracy. Adequate and equitable funding must be stabilized to secure quality outcomes for students. The school aid fund recently adopted will get us much closer to balancing the financial disparity between districts, improve infrastructure, invest in mental health services, and secure a stable workforce.

– Economic strength relies on a strong community foundation that includes stable school districts, strong local government and neighborhoods, healthy families, diverse talent, and 21st century job training. Investing in these elements of economic infrastructure is essential. Related, targeted economic issues deserving more local attention include: protecting our watersheds and lakeshore, increased revenue sharing, expanding public transportation between Muskegon and Ottawa counties, attracting skilled talent for 21st century jobs, investing in green technology and infrastructure, and supporting entry level employees/families with expanded healthcare, childcare, and housing options.