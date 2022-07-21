ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adams County, IL

Heat Advisory issued for Adams, Bond, Brown, Calhoun, Clinton, Fayette, Greene, Jersey by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-22 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-23 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Macoupin, Madison, Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-26 06:41:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-26 12:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Macoupin; Madison; Montgomery The National Weather Service in St Louis has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southwestern Montgomery County in south central Illinois Southern Macoupin County in southwestern Illinois Northern Madison County in southwestern Illinois * Until 1245 PM CDT Tuesday. * At 641 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Alton, Bethalto, Litchfield, Staunton, Gillespie, East Alton, Brighton, Mount Olive, Bunker Hill, Benld, Worden, Livingston, Alhambra, Shipman, Wilsonville, Sawyerville, Mount Clare, East Gillespie, Eagarville and Prairietown. This includes the following State Parks Beaver Dam State Park. This includes the following highways Interstate 55 in Illinois between exits 30 and 52. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
MACOUPIN COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-26 11:39:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-28 10:22:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Montgomery FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON REPLACES FLASH FLOOD WARNING * WHAT...Urban area and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of central and east central Missouri, including the following counties, in central Missouri, Audrain, Boone and Callaway. In east central Missouri, Montgomery. * WHEN...Until 1245 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Numerous roads remain closed due to flooding. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 700 AM CDT, The Missouri Department of Transportation reports highway 19 is closed due to flooding just south of Wellsville because of flooding. Other rural roads are likely flooded because of the heavy rainfall. Trained spotters report between 4 and 9 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Mexico, Centralia, Montgomery City, Wellsville, Hallsville, Auxvasse, Sturgeon, New Florence, Jonesburg, Laddonia, Bellflower, Martinsburg, Shamrock, Murry, Buell, Harrisburg, High Hill, Middletown, Rush Hill and Benton City. - This includes the following State Parks Finger Lakes State Park and Graham Cave State Park. This includes the following highways Interstate 70 in Missouri between exits 170 and 183.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Bollinger, Butler, Cape Girardeau, Carter, Iron, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-24 17:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-24 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bollinger; Butler; Cape Girardeau; Carter; Iron; Madison; Perry; Reynolds; Ripley; Scott; St. Francois; Ste. Genevieve; Stoddard; Washington; Wayne SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 499 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MO . MISSOURI COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BOLLINGER BUTLER CAPE GIRARDEAU CARTER IRON MADISON PERRY REYNOLDS RIPLEY SCOTT ST. FRANCOIS STE. GENEVIEVE STODDARD WASHINGTON WAYNE
BOLLINGER COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Baltimore City, Calvert, Caroline by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-25 13:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-25 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Anne Arundel; Baltimore; Baltimore City; Calvert; Caroline; Carroll; Cecil; Charles; Dorchester; Frederick; Harford; Howard; Kent; Montgomery; Prince Georges; Queen Anne's; Somerset; St. Marys; Talbot; Wicomico; Worcester SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 503 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MD . MARYLAND COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ANNE ARUNDEL BALTIMORE CALVERT CAROLINE CARROLL CECIL CHARLES DORCHESTER FREDERICK HARFORD HOWARD KENT MONTGOMERY PRINCE GEORGES QUEEN ANNE`S SOMERSET ST. MARYS TALBOT WICOMICO WORCESTER MARYLAND INDEPENDENT CITIES INCLUDED ARE BALTIMORE CITY
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clark, Codington, Day, Deuel, Grant, Hamlin, Roberts by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-23 06:59:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-23 08:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Aberdeen. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Clark; Codington; Day; Deuel; Grant; Hamlin; Roberts The National Weather Service in Aberdeen has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Big Stone County in west central Minnesota Deuel County in northeastern South Dakota Southern Roberts County in northeastern South Dakota Southeastern Day County in northeastern South Dakota Hamlin County in northeastern South Dakota Grant County in northeastern South Dakota East central Clark County in northeastern South Dakota Codington County in northeastern South Dakota * Until 900 AM CDT. * At 759 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Browns Valley to Garden City, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Browns Valley, Lake Traverse Housing Units and Peever Flats Housing around 805 AM CDT. Long Lake around 810 AM CDT. Beardsley, Yankeetown and Tinkertown around 815 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Hazel, Bonanza Grove, Barry, Goose Lake, Big Stone Lake, Lismore Colony, Thomas, Kellerton Church, Big Stone Colony, Clinton, Hamlin Education Center, Hayti and Lagoona Beach. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CODINGTON COUNTY, SD

