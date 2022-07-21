ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Audrain County, MO

Heat Advisory issued for Audrain, Boone, Callaway, Cole, Crawford, Franklin, Gasconade by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-22 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-23 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Audrain, Boone, Callaway by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-26 07:03:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-26 12:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Audrain; Boone; Callaway FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON REPLACES FLASH FLOOD WARNING * WHAT...Urban area and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of central and east central Missouri, including the following counties, in central Missouri, Audrain, Boone and Callaway. In east central Missouri, Montgomery. * WHEN...Until 1245 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Numerous roads remain closed due to flooding. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 700 AM CDT, The Missouri Department of Transportation reports highway 19 is closed due to flooding just south of Wellsville because of flooding. Other rural roads are likely flooded because of the heavy rainfall. Trained spotters report between 4 and 9 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Mexico, Centralia, Montgomery City, Wellsville, Hallsville, Auxvasse, Sturgeon, New Florence, Jonesburg, Laddonia, Bellflower, Martinsburg, Shamrock, Murry, Buell, Harrisburg, High Hill, Middletown, Rush Hill and Benton City. - This includes the following State Parks Finger Lakes State Park and Graham Cave State Park. This includes the following highways Interstate 70 in Missouri between exits 170 and 183.
AUDRAIN COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Montgomery by NWS

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MO
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Macoupin, Madison, Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-26 06:41:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-26 12:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Macoupin; Madison; Montgomery The National Weather Service in St Louis has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southwestern Montgomery County in south central Illinois Southern Macoupin County in southwestern Illinois Northern Madison County in southwestern Illinois * Until 1245 PM CDT Tuesday. * At 641 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Alton, Bethalto, Litchfield, Staunton, Gillespie, East Alton, Brighton, Mount Olive, Bunker Hill, Benld, Worden, Livingston, Alhambra, Shipman, Wilsonville, Sawyerville, Mount Clare, East Gillespie, Eagarville and Prairietown. This includes the following State Parks Beaver Dam State Park. This includes the following highways Interstate 55 in Illinois between exits 30 and 52. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
MACOUPIN COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Baltimore City, Calvert, Caroline by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-25 13:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-25 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Anne Arundel; Baltimore; Baltimore City; Calvert; Caroline; Carroll; Cecil; Charles; Dorchester; Frederick; Harford; Howard; Kent; Montgomery; Prince Georges; Queen Anne's; Somerset; St. Marys; Talbot; Wicomico; Worcester SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 503 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MD . MARYLAND COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ANNE ARUNDEL BALTIMORE CALVERT CAROLINE CARROLL CECIL CHARLES DORCHESTER FREDERICK HARFORD HOWARD KENT MONTGOMERY PRINCE GEORGES QUEEN ANNE`S SOMERSET ST. MARYS TALBOT WICOMICO WORCESTER MARYLAND INDEPENDENT CITIES INCLUDED ARE BALTIMORE CITY
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD

