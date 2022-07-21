ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn Nets not tempted with Tyler Herro-based trade for Kevin Durant

By Josh Matthews
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Miami Heat guard Max Strus talked a little about Kevin Durant joining the team with hope, but there are reports that the team is uninterested in a trade package revolving around Tyler Herro.

South Florida reporter Barry Jackson reports that the Nets are uninterested in a trade package for Durant that revolves around Sixth Man of the Year, Herro. Jackson said that the only chance for Durant to land in Miami is for Durant to insist that he land in Miami.

Durant won’t be traded unless the Nets feel that they’re receiving an All-Star or two and a slate of draft picks. The Timberwolves’ trade with Rudy Gobert inflated the trade market this offseason.

FastBreak on FanNation

Former Miami Heat Guard Signs With Spanish Basketball Club

Free agent guard Kyle Guy has agreed to a one-year deal with Joventut Badalona in Spain, the team announced in a press release on Friday. Guy, 24, recently played with the Miami Heat during the 2021-22 season, playing in a total of 19 games while being on a two-way contract. In these games, Guy averaged 3.9 points, 0.9 assists and shot 40.0% from the floor, 35.0% from three-point range.
FastBreak on FanNation

BREAKING: Golden State Warriors Sign New Player

On Friday night, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that the Golden State Warriors have agreed to a deal with Trevion Williams. Charania: "Undrafted Purdue center Trevion Williams has agreed to a deal with the Golden State Warriors, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Exhibit 10 contract to compete for a roster spot for Williams, who averaged 7.4 points, 6.6 rebounds and 14.2 minutes for Boston in summer league."
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Malika Andrews calls out Knicks for ‘ridiculous’ policy at Jalen Brunson event

The New York Knicks did a commendable job of getting their man when they finally agreed to a massive deal with Jalen Brunson right as free agency started. The organization, however, did not do a very good job during a recent fan event for their new star — at least according to ESPN anchor Malika […] The post Malika Andrews calls out Knicks for ‘ridiculous’ policy at Jalen Brunson event appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
