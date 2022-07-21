Brooklyn Nets not tempted with Tyler Herro-based trade for Kevin Durant

Miami Heat guard Max Strus talked a little about Kevin Durant joining the team with hope, but there are reports that the team is uninterested in a trade package revolving around Tyler Herro.

South Florida reporter Barry Jackson reports that the Nets are uninterested in a trade package for Durant that revolves around Sixth Man of the Year, Herro. Jackson said that the only chance for Durant to land in Miami is for Durant to insist that he land in Miami.

Durant won’t be traded unless the Nets feel that they’re receiving an All-Star or two and a slate of draft picks. The Timberwolves’ trade with Rudy Gobert inflated the trade market this offseason.