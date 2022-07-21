ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

LSU is one of the teams recruiting the best on offense

By Tyler Nettuno
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qK8Pu_0gnz4JeH00

LSU had a number of roster holes that needed to be plugged when coach Brian Kelly took over, and though the majority of those holes came on defense — especially in the secondary — the offense also needed some work.

The unit had two lackluster seasons after putting together arguably the best offensive season in college football history with Joe Burrow in 2019, but with several major additions through both high school recruiting and the transfer portal, Kelly has managed to replenish the roster quite a bit.

In a recent breakdown of the teams who are recruiting the best on offense from ESPN, LSU was one of the programs mentioned.

Brian Kelly and his new staff have had success turning the roster over via the transfer portal and with high school prospects. Kelly has commitments from in-state ESPN 300 backs Trey Holly and Kaleb Jackson in the class.

Holly is a 5-foot-8, 180-pound recruit from Farmerville, ranked No. 185 overall, while Jackson is a 5-11, 200-pound back from Baton Rouge, ranked No. 244. While the staff added Penn State back Noah Cain, it lost last season’s leading rusher Tyrion Davis-Price, as well as Corey Kiner, so adding two good options at running back in this class was imperative.

Despite losing Davis-Price and Kiner, the Tigers still have quite a stable of talent in the running back room. LSU also has a commitment from a five-star receiver in the 2022 class in Jalen Brown and could be about to gain another from Shelton Sampson Jr.

Strong, national recruiting was one of Kelly’s primary selling points as a head coach, and the returns on the offensive side of the ball have been positive so far.

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Tyler to continue the conversation on Twitter: @TylerNettuno

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SQVRm_0gnz4JeH00

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWL-TV

LSU Tigers Football Schedule 2022

BATON ROUGE, La. — The LSU football team is heading into 2022 with its new head coach Brian Kelly. Here's the opponents the Tigers face this year. LSU opens its season in the Caesars Superdome against Florida State.
BATON ROUGE, LA
tigerdroppings.com

Shelton Sampson Jr will visit LSU Friday before heading to A&M

I see him coming to the good guys. Jimbo will try to buy Sampson obviously, but I think we give him an attractive package and the ability to be a hometown hero. CHS does a great job pushing their big players to LSU. Unlike UHigh and other BR schools. I’m not worried about this one.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
WAFB

LSU Mike the Tiger mascot to star in feature film, report says

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A new feature film named “The Mascot” is set to film at Louisiana State University in the fall, according to a report from the Greater Baton Rouge Business Report. The new movie will highlight a high school football quarterback who loses his LSU...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baton Rouge, LA
Football
Baton Rouge, LA
Sports
Local
Louisiana Football
Local
Louisiana College Sports
Baton Rouge, LA
College Sports
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
Baton Rouge, LA
tigerdroppings.com

Tigers hosting the Bayou Splash this weekend

Y'all aren't going to like it but they're having a pool party. As well at jet skis. Waiting on the attendees to get sent over to me. I'll add snippets as the come. I love this! BK- anything you can do I can do better. I'm getting some bad vibes...
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jalen Brown
Person
Kaleb Jackson
theadvocate.com

Northeast High grad enters second year as softball coach at Southern University

Family and Zachary ties run deep for Southern coach Brittney Williams. Editor's Note: Finding local sports topics over the summer can sometimes be a difficult task, as no one is in school and everyone is preparing for the next season. Fortunately, there are three incredible women from Zachary who are leading major college athletic programs that have a story to tell from when they competed at the collegiate level, paid their dues and now find themselves leading major college athletic programs.
theadvocate.com

Donaldsonville's Robert Kent wants to leave mark on and off the field

Editor's note: In coming weeks, we'll take a look at the upcoming high school football season, including players, coaching changes and everything you need to know to get ready for Friday night lights. Robert Kent has been playing football since he was very young and he plans to continue to...
theadvocate.com

Curious Louisiana: When did LSU integrate its student body?

Beverly Schalon, a 1964 LSU graduate, was surprised when a newspaper story about LSU President William Tate said her alma mater had its first Black undergraduate student in 1953. “I even contacted a cousin who was a year behind me, and she said, ‘I remember the same thing, that the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
theadvocate.com

Guest column: Restoring LSU lakes a symbol of a larger restoration needed for Baton Rouge

In 2018, I became a Tiger. I was always enamored with the beauty of LSU’s campus: magnolias, the oaks, and the Parade Ground. LSU is a historic campus with its roots in military training going back to 1853; originally located in Pineville, it was relocated in the 1860s to Baton Rouge. The Parade Ground was a dedicated spot for military bands to practice and pay homage to the military roots of the university.
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lsu Football#Recruiting#College Football#American Football#Lsu#Espn#Davis Price#Tigers
92.9 THE LAKE

Why Is Buc-ee’s Opening Stores Everywhere But Louisiana?

If you live in Louisiana you are familiar with the Texas super-convenience store and the world's biggest gas station, Buc-ee's. It's no secret that Louisiana residents have been wanting a Buc-ee's for a long time. So, why has this never come to pass, especially with the two states being neighbors? There was a deal on the table at one time but Buc-ee's execs said, "the stars did not align in Louisiana." Ever since then, many residents in the bayou state blame Louisiana politicians for allegedly screwing up the deal by refusing to get them a tax break and looking for kickbacks.
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

Aldi pays $1.9 million for land for Baton Rouge store

Aldi has purchased a 1.7-acre tract near the intersection of Siegen Lane and North Rieger Road for nearly $1.9 million. The fast-growing grocery chain bought the land in a deal filed Friday with the East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court’s office. The seller was Gulf Coast Commercial Group, the Houston real estate company that owns the Siegen Village Shopping Center.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Harding Boulevard entrance to Southern University now open

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials at Southern University and A&M College report the Harding Boulevard entrance to the main campus is now open. The entrance was shut down due to high water follow Friday morning’s storms. The university instructed vehicles entering the campus to use the Swan Street...
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Facebook
99.9 KTDY

Another Proud Dad Moment: The Wedding Venue Booked

It's another Proud Dad Moment (PDM). Connor and Brittni have set a date and the venue has been picked! Unfortunately, I can't release the date yet, but I have the approval to tell you the venue for the reception. There are many great venues in Acadiana to have a wedding...
LAFAYETTE, LA
99.9 KTDY

Why Are Towels in Lafayette Turning Reddish/Brown When Bleached?

Have you noticed your whites having reddish/brown blotches after they've been bleached? And what's strange, it may not be all of your whites. Is there something in the water?. I thought bleach was supposed to help make whites brighter? I know over time, beached can make your whites dingy, a brownish color. But when that happens, it's usually over time and the discoloration is throughout the entire towel or garment.
LAFAYETTE, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

132K+
Followers
177K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy