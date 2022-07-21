Clean Toledo event set for Manhattan Plaza

The next Clean Toledo Recycling Event is from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday at Manhattan Plaza, 553 E. Manhattan Blvd., the city announced.

Residential yard waste and scrap metal is accepted, the city said in its update via social media.

Acceptable items include:

electronic waste, including TVs, CRT TVs, and monitors

up to 10 tires, on or off the rim, but no commercial tires

document shredding

recycling involving houseware goods, clothing, toys bulky items, cardboard, and refuse.

latex paint, accepted free of charge

"No household hazardous waste, including oil-based paint and stains, cleaners, batteries and pesticides will be accepted," the announcement said.

Acceptable residential yard waste includes, overgrowth, brush, sticks and branches, leaves, vines, and grass clippings.

Commercial businesses will be turned away.

See https://bit.ly/3OmjPxD for more on acceptable items.