ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Clean Toledo event set for Manhattan Plaza

By The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=492fyT_0gnz3MKf00

The next Clean Toledo Recycling Event is from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday at Manhattan Plaza, 553 E. Manhattan Blvd., the city announced.

Residential yard waste and scrap metal is accepted, the city said in its update via social media.

Acceptable items include:

  • electronic waste, including TVs, CRT TVs, and monitors
  • up to 10 tires, on or off the rim, but no commercial tires
  • document shredding
  • recycling involving houseware goods, clothing, toys bulky items, cardboard, and refuse.
  • latex paint, accepted free of charge

"No household hazardous waste, including oil-based paint and stains, cleaners, batteries and pesticides will be accepted," the announcement said.

Acceptable residential yard waste includes, overgrowth, brush, sticks and branches, leaves, vines, and grass clippings.

Commercial businesses will be turned away.

See https://bit.ly/3OmjPxD for more on acceptable items.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13abc.com

Annual Toledo homeless count seeking volunteers

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Lucas County Homelessness Board will be coordinating the Summer Point in Time Count on July 27 and 28. The PIT count is an effort to quantify the unhoused population in our community, both sheltered and unsheltered. Lucas County preforms the PIT count semi-annually, which...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Free Family Steel Drum Concert to be held at Friendship Park

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Friendship Park Community Center and the City of Toledo Park and Youth Services is hosting a free Family Steel Drum Concert. The concert will feature Glass City Steel from the Toledo School for the Arts and will take place on July 25 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
TOLEDO, OH
wlen.com

Riverview Terrace Apartment Building being Evacuated to Further Evaluate ‘Structural Issue’

Adrian, MI – An apartment building in Adrian is being evacuated over structural issues that require further inspection, according to the City. A news release this afternoon said that this morning an engineering firm evaluated a structural issue in the third floor of the Riverview Terrace apartment building. It has been determined that further inspection is needed, and to facilitate that inspection the building is being evacuated. Residents that are in need of shelter are being transported to the Piotter Center.
ADRIAN, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Toledo, OH
Society
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Society
Toledo, OH
Government
City
Toledo, OH
13abc.com

Bikers raise money to help nonprofit

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Bikers hit the open road on to raise money for the Down For The Ride nonprofit organization. On Saturday, July 23 the bikers hosted a Poker Run to raise money that will create a building where kids, teens and adults with down syndrome can go to learn and grow together.
NORTHWOOD, OH
13abc.com

Fifth annual Kindness Rally for Luken T. Boyle

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Luken T. Boyle Campaign for Kindness has announced its fifth annual Kindness Rally. It will take place at Hensville Park on Monroe St. and N. Saint Clair St. on Sunday, July 31 from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. The rally commemorates the anniversary of Luken’s...
TOLEDO, OH
TiffinOhio.net

Zack Perkins speaks out on scandal: ‘I was targeted’

Tiffin, Ohio — Former Tiffin City Councilman Zack Perkins is speaking out for the first time about the scandal that led him to abruptly resign from city council and decline the position of mayor after being elected by his fellow councilmembers to serve in that role earlier this month.
TIFFIN, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manhattan Plaza#Pesticides#Household Hazardous Waste#E Manhattan Blvd#Https Bit Ly 3omjpxd
WTOL 11

Man purchases Perrysburg property, bomb squad called out

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video above is from an unrelated story that aired on Oct. 1, 2021. The Wood County Sherriff's Office called the Northwest Ohio Bomb Squad Sunday after a man reported explosive detonators on his property. The resident recently bought the Truman Road property...
PERRYSBURG, OH
13abc.com

TFRD faces hazmat situation after person drops off jars of mercury

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Fire and Rescue faced a hazmat situation after an unknown individual dropped of jars containing hazardous material. According to TFRD, the jars were dropped off around 1 p.m. on Monday to TFRD Station 18 where firefighters later identified the contents of the jars to be mercury.
TOLEDO, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Recycling
13abc.com

YWCA presents annual health fair and baby shower

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The YWCA Healthy Connections Department is set to present its annual YWCA Pollyball Health Fair and Baby Shower. The free event will be held on August 5 at 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Glass City Church of Christ on 901 Hoag St. Each August the...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Community event to honor officers Dia and Stalker on Sunday

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The third annual Pack a Pickup for Pets and Motorcycle Ride in remembrance of Officers Dia and Stalker is happening Sunday morning. The event is put together to help local pets in need of food and to give toys to toddlers in the community. Plus, all monetary donations will benefit victims of the Hunt Club Apartment Complex fire.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Rib Off returns this weekend, Cheap Trick headlines

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Blade’s 38th annual Northwest Ohio Rib Off is coming to the Lucas County Fairgrounds this weekend. Doors open at noon each day. There is free admission from noon-2 p.m. Friday and Saturday. On Family Day, Sunday, July 31, admission is only $5 per family and includes a 5 p.m. performance by Thunderstruck, an AC/DC tribute band, as well as games, inflatables, face painting, and more.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

TPD issues statewide endangered missing adult alert

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police have issued a statewide endangered missing adult alert according to the Ohio State Attorney General’s Office. The State AG’s Office says to be on the lookout for missing adult, Gregory Williams, who went missing on July 23. Around 8 a.m., Williams walked away from a hospital in Bellevue, Ohio and is believed to possibly be attempting to head to Arizona. TPD says they are concerned for his safety.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

TFRD responds to multiple house fires in Toledo Friday morning

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Fire and Rescue responded to, and put out, multiple house fires in Toledo on Friday morning. TFRD says they received a call for the first house fire around 1 a.m. and were told someone needed help after suffering from smoke inhalation at a residence on the 300 block of Elm Street. When they arrived on scene, firefighters didn’t find a person but they did see smoke coming from four units in the building.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Construction on Alexis Road causing a headache for people nearby

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Since late March lanes on Alexis Road have been closed due to a bridge repair. People living a working nearby say traffic has been a headache, and the construction has made them feel uneasy driving in the area. “It is supposed to be a five-minute drive to get my kids to school, now it could take 10 to 15 minutes to get out of the driveway just to get out on Alexis,” said Pamela.
TOLEDO, OH
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
10K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy