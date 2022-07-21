ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WTNH

Man arrested for shooting fake gun while driving on I-91

By Olivia Casey
WTNH
WTNH
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RMcZP_0gnyyDSr00

CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was arrested after shooting pellets from a fake gun outside of his car window while driving on I-91 in Cromwell on Wednesday.

Connecticut State Police responded to a call from a driver on I-91 north around 10 a.m., claiming that another driver in a gray Toyota Prius shot orange pellets at them while driving. The caller said they were struck in the face several times by the pellets, but was otherwise uninjured.

CSP located the Prius traveling northbound on I-91 in the Hartford area and observed the facsimile weapon resting on the front passenger seat.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fAzda_0gnyyDSr00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24rY9e_0gnyyDSr00
Fake gun and pellets were found in a car driving on I-91 . Photos courtesy CSP

Kendrick Amaker, 31, of North Haven was taken into custody and charged with the following: illegal possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle, threatening in the second degree, reckless endangerment, assault in the third degree, breach of peace, illegal operation of a motor vehicle without minimum insurance, operating an unregistered motor vehicle, and improper use of registration.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DGGrL_0gnyyDSr00
Kendrick Amaker. Photo courtesy CSP

Amaker was released on a $5,000 bond and is due in court on August 22.

Stay alert for news updates with WTNH in the News 8 app

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 5

Related
WTNH

Juvenile arrested for alleged reckless dirt bike driving in Meriden

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Meriden police have arrested a juvenile who is accused of recklessly driving a dirt bike through the streets of the city. Police said on July 21, officers arrested a juvenile who lives in Meriden on three arrest warrants. According to police, the arrest warrants stem from several incidents over the months of June and July where the juvenile allegedly recklessly operated a dirt bike through city streets.
MERIDEN, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Catalytic converter theft in Milford turns violent

Wolcott police are searching for a suspect who burglarized a Dollar General Sunday morning. Dr. Ann Palmer, an Infectious Disease Specialist with Hartford HealthCare, talks about monkeypox being declared a global health emergency. Updated: 6 hours ago. Police and law enforcement experts are warning that confronting catalytic converter thieves can...
MILFORD, CT
WTNH

Driver arrested after fleeing fatal hit-and-run: Waterbury police

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Waterbury police have arrested a man who fled the scene of a hit-and-run where a bicyclist died. On Thursday last week, officers said they responded to a call on East Main Street for reports of a hit-and-run accident involving someone on a bike. Police found a man laying in the roadway, […]
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH

Middletown police arrest 4 men after undercover drug operation

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) – Middletown police have arrested a group of men on narcotics charges after a lengthy undercover operation. During the months of June and July, Middletown officers said they conducted undercover narcotics and quality of life operations in the Main Street area of the city. As a result, four people were arrested for […]
MIDDLETOWN, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Reckless Driving#Connecticut State Police#Toyota#Csp#Nexstar Media Inc#Wtnh Com
WTNH

Stamford police arrest fatal hit-and-run driver from April

STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Stamford police have announced the arrest of Jaliyah Perez, 20, who was the driver behind a deadly hit-and-run crash with a pedestrian back in April. The crash occurred on April 13, 2022, on Tresser Blvd at Washington Blvd. Police said this is where a grey Acura struck and later killed Ronald […]
STAMFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Dangers of confronting catalytic converter thieves

Wolcott police are searching for a suspect who burglarized a Dollar General Sunday morning. Dr. Ann Palmer, an Infectious Disease Specialist with Hartford HealthCare, talks about monkeypox being declared a global health emergency. Updated: 7 hours ago. Law enforcement cracking down on illegal street racing in North Stonington. Updated: 7...
WOLCOTT, CT
WTNH

State police make multiple reckless driving arrests

NORTH STONINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police have received numerous complaints of reckless driving and behavior in commuter parking lots from North Stonington residents, and responded by making multiple arrests on Saturday. Troopers converged on two separate meetups, which are known to consist of about 75 vehicles and over 100 people and took enforcement […]
NORTH STONINGTON, CT
WTNH

New Canaan police investigating series of car break-ins

NEW CANAAN, Conn. (WTNH) – New Canaan police are investigating five car break-ins and larcenies that occurred on Sunday. New Canaan police responded to Irwin Park to investigate a report of a car that had been forcibly entered on Sunday morning around 11:40 a.m. Police said when they arrived on scene, they learned a woman […]
NEW CANAAN, CT
WTNH

Eight arrested in Bridgeport drug bust

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Bridgeport police officers arrested eight people after a drug bust involving over 15 pounds of marijuana, three semi-automatic handguns, two seized vehicles, and over $2,000 in cash on Saturday night. Due to continued gun violence on Vine Street in Bridgeport, officers obtained a search warrant for the Scotch Bonnett Studio at […]
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WTNH

2 dead, 5 injured in wrong-way crash on Route 8 in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – Two people are dead and five people are injured after a wrong-way collision on Route 8 in Bridgeport Sunday night. Around 8:30 p.m. the operator of a Ford traveling on Route 8 in Bridgeport hit multiple cars when driving northbound on the southbound side of the highway in the area near […]
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WTNH

State police searching for person who struck bicyclist in Old Lyme

OLD LYME, Conn. (WTNH) – State police are searching for a person who allegedly struck a bicyclist and left the scene. On Sunday just after 6:30 p.m., troopers from Troop F responded to the report of a car hitting a bicyclist on Shore Road in Old Lyme. The bicyclist suffered minor injuries, according to state […]
OLD LYME, CT
WTNH

Shooting leaves two men hospitalized: Hartford police

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Hartford police were called to a shooting on Sunday night that led to two men being hospitalized. Just before midnight on Sunday, Hartford officers said they responded to Seyms Street on a ShotSpotter notification. There, they found a man in his 30s suffering from gunshot wounds. He was conscious, said police, […]
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Two shootings leave three injured in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Within two hours New Haven saw three people suffer gunshot wounds in two shootings Saturday night, police say. The first occurred around 9:58 p.m. when New Haven Police responded to a ShotSpotter alert on Goffe Street. Upon arrival, officers found a 49-year-old New Haven man and a 30-year-old North Haven […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Two people shot overnight in Hartford

Wolcott police are searching for a suspect who burglarized a Dollar General Sunday morning. Dr. Ann Palmer, an Infectious Disease Specialist with Hartford HealthCare, talks about monkeypox being declared a global health emergency. Updated: 4 hours ago. Police and law enforcement experts are warning that confronting catalytic converter thieves can...
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Car collides with tree in East Haven rollover crash

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – East Haven Police and Fire responded Sunday morning to a car crashing into a tree, police say. The driver went off the 200 block of East Haven’s N. High Street and struck a tree, causing the car to roll over. East Haven Fire Department treated one person on scene for […]
EAST HAVEN, CT
WTNH

WTNH

23K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy