An elderly woman was wounded during a burglary and assault in the Pickaway Road area of Pittsylvania County Saturday night. The Pittsylvania County 911 center received a call at 10:13 p.m. from a medical alert company reporting the crime. Deputies responded to find an elderly female with a wound to her hand. Authorities found that an offender broke into the victim’s residence, robbed and assaulted the victim by stabbing her in her hand. The victim remains hospitalized. K-9 units from the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office and the Danville Police Department assisted in the investigation. Investigators will be in the area today canvassing the neighborhood.

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO