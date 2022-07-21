ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

Roanoke Valley-Alleghany Regional Commission housing grant announced

By Gene Marrano
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA generous grant will enable more...

wfxrtv.com

Crash cleared on VA-122 in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) reported a crash that has all lanes closed on Monday. It happened on VA-122 in Franklin County near Merriman Way Road and Route 666E/W. Drivers can expect delays on the road. VDOT says that all north and south lanes are closed.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Lynchburg’s Downstream Swinging Bridge closed for construction

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Construction is underway on Lynchburg’s Downstream Swinging Bridge and nearby trail access points are closed. On Monday, the Lynchburg Parks and Recreation Department announced that Athens Building Construction began construction on the Downstream Swinging Bridge that connects Lower Creekside Trail to Beaver Trail. The release...
LYNCHBURG, VA
Roanoke, VA
Roanoke, VA
wfxrtv.com

Lightning hits Bedford Co. house, sparks fire

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Dispatchers say that a house fire was started in Bedford County because of a lightning strike Monday afternoon. The National Weather Service announced at 1:48 p.m. on Monday, July 25 that a 911 call center reported lightning hitting a home on Union Church Road near Leftwich Lane, sparking the fire in the Thaxton area.
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
wfirnews.com

Roanoke College economist on three phases of COVID recovery

The “Beveridge Curve”, or U-V curve – explores the relationship between unemployment and the job vacancy rate. A local economist from Roanoke College has made it the focal point of her first “paper” in a new role. Details from WFIR’s Gene Marrano:
ROANOKE, VA
cardinalnews.org

Cardinal News adds reporter in Danville

As of today, Cardinal News has a reporter based in Danville — Grace Mamon. We started with two full-time staff reporters – political reporter Markus Schmidt in Richmond (the only full-time journalist in the state capital year-round representing a news organization west of Richmond, as we like to say), and business reporter Megan Schnabel in Roanoke. Now we have three.
DANVILLE, VA
Smith Mountain Eagle

Lord’s Acre sale scheduled

After a two-year absence due to the pandemic, the Lord’s Acre/Lord’s Hour Sale is scheduled for Oct. 15. The sale will be held at the parking lot of Franklin County High School in Rocky Mount with selling beginning at 9 a.m. Churches interested in participating in the sale...
ROCKY MOUNT, VA
wfxrtv.com

‘Floatilla’ down the Roanoke River for a good cause

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — On Saturday, the Roanoke River was alive with flamingos, llamas, doughnuts, and unicorns as dozens of people escaped the heat for a “Floatilla to Starr Hill-a!”. The “Floatilla” started at Roanoke Mountain Adventures and ended at Starr Hill Brewery, which sold beers for a...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

UPDATE: Severe thunderstorm watch canceled for our area

ROANOKE, Va. – UPDATE: The severe thunderstorm watch has been canceled early, due to the diminished threat for severe weather. The Storm Prediction Center has issued a severe thunderstorm watch until 10 p.m. Monday evening. Watch here or below:. The Roanoke Valley has been included in the watch, along...
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

No injuries reported at paper production facility in Amherst County

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Emergency crews responded to a fire at a paper production facility early Monday morning. By 12:30 a.m. crews were on scene at Greif Packaging Services, and the fire was under control by 3:30 a.m. All the fire departments in Amherst County as well as one from both Appomattox and Nelson Counties responded.
AMHERST COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Group in Roanoke FEDUP with gun violence

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -Families Expecting Deliverance Using Prayer, known as FEDUP, hosted its 2nd annual prayer breakfast Saturday to honor those lost to gun violence. FEDUP co-founder Rita Joyce started the organization after losing her son Joey Joyce to gun violence in 2004. “And when we started this, gun violence...
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Railroad company offering up to $5,000 in starting bonuses in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Residents in Roanoke may be eligible for up to $5,000 in starting bonuses for working at a railway company. Norfolk Southern Corporation announced that it has increased its conductor trainee pay to $25 an hour. Conductor trainees are also eligible for a training incentive of $300 per two-week pay period. Applicants can apply online at Jobs.NSCorp.com.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Gas prices under $3 in Altavista draw in drivers from around the area

ALTAVISTA, Va. – Gas is about $4.19 a gallon in Virginia today, according to AAA, but two Campbell County gas stations are taking a stand to help drivers. If you’ve recently passed through Altavista you might have thought that you were dreaming or that there was a sign malfunction, but you read that number right – Gas is under $3.
WDBJ7.com

Two drivers dead after crash in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Two drivers were killed in a crash in Montgomery County Sunday, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. Haley Hawthorne of Christiansburg was driving west along US 460 before running over the median and hitting a car driven by Adam Wilson of Blacksburg, who was traveling east, according to the sheriff’s office.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, VA

