Roanoke Valley-Alleghany Regional Commission housing grant announced

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - More than half of Virginia’s counties are in a high transmission level for COVID-19. However, health officials say the high number of cases is actually undercounted. 47 Virginia counties are seeing a high number of COVID-19 cases. All of southwest Virginia is in the high...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) reported a crash that has all lanes closed on Monday. It happened on VA-122 in Franklin County near Merriman Way Road and Route 666E/W. Drivers can expect delays on the road. VDOT says that all north and south lanes are closed.
LYNCHBURG, Va. – Construction is underway on Lynchburg’s Downstream Swinging Bridge and nearby trail access points are closed. On Monday, the Lynchburg Parks and Recreation Department announced that Athens Building Construction began construction on the Downstream Swinging Bridge that connects Lower Creekside Trail to Beaver Trail. The release...
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Dispatchers say that a house fire was started in Bedford County because of a lightning strike Monday afternoon. The National Weather Service announced at 1:48 p.m. on Monday, July 25 that a 911 call center reported lightning hitting a home on Union Church Road near Leftwich Lane, sparking the fire in the Thaxton area.
The “Beveridge Curve”, or U-V curve – explores the relationship between unemployment and the job vacancy rate. A local economist from Roanoke College has made it the focal point of her first “paper” in a new role. Details from WFIR’s Gene Marrano:
As of today, Cardinal News has a reporter based in Danville — Grace Mamon. We started with two full-time staff reporters – political reporter Markus Schmidt in Richmond (the only full-time journalist in the state capital year-round representing a news organization west of Richmond, as we like to say), and business reporter Megan Schnabel in Roanoke. Now we have three.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – 10 News has happy news to share with you about a little boy with a rare liver disease that threatened his life. When 10 News last reported about Caden in June, he was at UVA and about to be placed on the transplant list. Caden...
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s been more than six months since Roanoke instituted its plastic bag tax. While currently there is no dedicated person in the city tracking any environmental impact, the tax is raising thousands in revenue. A five-cent plastic bag tax can add up. It’s helped the...
After a two-year absence due to the pandemic, the Lord’s Acre/Lord’s Hour Sale is scheduled for Oct. 15. The sale will be held at the parking lot of Franklin County High School in Rocky Mount with selling beginning at 9 a.m. Churches interested in participating in the sale...
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — On Saturday, the Roanoke River was alive with flamingos, llamas, doughnuts, and unicorns as dozens of people escaped the heat for a “Floatilla to Starr Hill-a!”. The “Floatilla” started at Roanoke Mountain Adventures and ended at Starr Hill Brewery, which sold beers for a...
A ribbon cutting ceremony and open house was held on Monday July 18th in celebration of a new medical facility in the area.Officials associated with the project,. Roanoke County, and the Roanoke Regional Chamber of Commerce sponsored the event.for:Lewis Gale Medical Center which has added a second freestanding emergency room.
ROANOKE, Va. – The Grandin community is wanting to make some improvements to Tarpley Park, named after James Tarpley, a man truly loved in the community for his willingness to give to others. On Monday, the Raleigh Court Neighborhood Association teamed up with The Village Grill to host a...
ROANOKE, Va. – UPDATE: The severe thunderstorm watch has been canceled early, due to the diminished threat for severe weather. The Storm Prediction Center has issued a severe thunderstorm watch until 10 p.m. Monday evening. Watch here or below:. The Roanoke Valley has been included in the watch, along...
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Emergency crews responded to a fire at a paper production facility early Monday morning. By 12:30 a.m. crews were on scene at Greif Packaging Services, and the fire was under control by 3:30 a.m. All the fire departments in Amherst County as well as one from both Appomattox and Nelson Counties responded.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – The Roanoke Valley Horse Rescue is bringing in an unusual amount of horses for this time of year. Just this week, the non-profit organization rescued four horses. One of the horses, Odie, came in over 300 pounds underweight. Pat Muncy, CEO and Founder of Roanoke...
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -Families Expecting Deliverance Using Prayer, known as FEDUP, hosted its 2nd annual prayer breakfast Saturday to honor those lost to gun violence. FEDUP co-founder Rita Joyce started the organization after losing her son Joey Joyce to gun violence in 2004. “And when we started this, gun violence...
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Residents in Roanoke may be eligible for up to $5,000 in starting bonuses for working at a railway company. Norfolk Southern Corporation announced that it has increased its conductor trainee pay to $25 an hour. Conductor trainees are also eligible for a training incentive of $300 per two-week pay period. Applicants can apply online at Jobs.NSCorp.com.
ALTAVISTA, Va. – Gas is about $4.19 a gallon in Virginia today, according to AAA, but two Campbell County gas stations are taking a stand to help drivers. If you’ve recently passed through Altavista you might have thought that you were dreaming or that there was a sign malfunction, but you read that number right – Gas is under $3.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Two drivers were killed in a crash in Montgomery County Sunday, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. Haley Hawthorne of Christiansburg was driving west along US 460 before running over the median and hitting a car driven by Adam Wilson of Blacksburg, who was traveling east, according to the sheriff’s office.
Comments / 0