Roanoke Valley-Alleghany Regional Commission housing grant announced

As of today, Cardinal News has a reporter based in Danville — Grace Mamon. We started with two full-time staff reporters – political reporter Markus Schmidt in Richmond (the only full-time journalist in the state capital year-round representing a news organization west of Richmond, as we like to say), and business reporter Megan Schnabel in Roanoke. Now we have three.

DANVILLE, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO