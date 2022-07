ASH FORK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Yavapai County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a gunfight that left two people hurt early Thursday morning in Ash Fork. YCSO officials said they got a call about a shooting in Ash Fork just off Cooks Trail around midnight. The caller reported two people had been shot and that “the guy with the gun” said he wasn’t going to put it down when law enforcement arrives. As a precaution, 15 officers were called to respond along with the county’s SWAT team.

