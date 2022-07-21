ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Christina Ricci to voice Harley Quinn in new Warner Bros. audio series

By Stephen Iervolino
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i9fn9_0gnyuAOA00
David Livingston/Getty Images

Christina Ricci is bringing her voice to Gotham City. The Hollywood Reporter notes that the star will play none other than Harley Quinn in Harley Quinn & The Joker: Sound Mind.

The character, created by Paul Dini and Bruce Timm for Batman: The Animated Series, has become a fan favorite and was portrayed on the big screen by Margot Robbie in both the Suicide Squad movies and the spin-off Birds of Prey.

On the small screen, Kaley Cuoco voices Harley Quinn in her own animated series for HBO Max.

Introduced as criminal psychologist Dr. Harleen Quinzell, Ricci's Harley, who treats -- and eventually falls for -- the Clown Prince of Crime, is the focus of the audio series instead of her "Mr. J."

According to a tease, Dr. Quinzell is in need of money for an operation for her father when she meets "'Patient J,' a unique criminal who seems to have a strange power over everyone but her."

"Harleen makes a fateful decision: to use her relationship with J to get what she needs, leading both of them down a dangerous path that will change their lives forever," the tease continues.

Ricci's project is a follow-up to the original Gotham-based audio series, Batman Unburied, which has been a hit on Spotify since its debut in May and will return for a second season.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
102.5 The Bone

Mayim Bialik, Ken Jennings ink long-term ‘Jeopardy!’ hosting deals

LOS ANGELES — Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings will continue sharing joint hosting duties as “Jeopardy!” prepares to launch its 39th season. According to a person “familiar with the matter,” Sony Pictures Entertainment has entered into long-term deals that will see Bialik and Jennings split hosting duties during the syndicated game show’s regular season. Meanwhile, Bialik will host primetime editions of the show, as well as the new “Celebrity Jeopardy!” spinoff expected to launch at ABC, Variety reported.
TV & VIDEOS
102.5 The Bone

Nick Cannon welcomes 8th child with Bre Tiesi

Nick Cannon is officially a father of eight. The Wild 'n Out host, 41, and Bre Tiesi, 31, have welcomed their first child together. Tiesi announced she had an "natural unmedicated home birth" on Instagram on Monday, sharing a carousel of photos from the joyous moment. "I did it. An...
CELEBRITIES
102.5 The Bone

Kate Winslet to star in, produce 'The Palace' for HBO

Emmy and Oscar winner Kate Winslet is staying with her Mare of Easttown studio, HBO, for a limited series called The Palace. The show "tells the story of one year within the walls of the palace of an authoritarian regime as it begins to unravel," according to the network. Interestingly,...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bruce Timm
Person
Margot Robbie
Person
Paul Dini
Person
Kaley Cuoco
Person
Christina Ricci
102.5 The Bone

Netlfix announces sequel, spin-off film to 'The Gray Man'

The Gray Man, the new action film starring Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans and Regé-Jean Page just hit Netflix on Friday, but there's already a spin-off and a sequel in the works. The streaming service announced Tuesday that Gosling will return as the titular spy, with Joe and Anthony Russo returning to direct the sequel, which like its predecessor, will be written by the pair's Marvel movie collaborator Stephen McFeely.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abc Audio#Animated Series#Film Star#Suicide Squad#Hbo Max#Gotham#Spotify#Abc
102.5 The Bone

Corbin Bleu reveals how the 'High School Musical: The Musical: The Series' helped him fall back in love with performing

The new season of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series premieres July 27 on Disney+, which sees the return of Disney Channel vets Corbin Bleu and Jason Earles. Speaking to ABC Audio, the two said it was a no-brainer for them to be part of the beloved series. "It's very smartly done," noted Bleu, who plays himself this season. Earles, who will play camp commander Dewey Wood, added, "It's the most animated show on television."
MOVIES
102.5 The Bone

﻿'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' ﻿trailer debuts at Comic-Con

The trailer for Marvel's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has arrived. The highly-anticipated first look debuted at San Diego Comic-Con over the weekend and shows glimpses of life without Chadwick Boseman's T'Challa. Boseman died in 2020 of colon cancer. Per a press release, "As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
3K+
Followers
21K+
Post
659K+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy